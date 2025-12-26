Supporters of the tradition say they are "under assault" and "under siege" from the Government

Riders and hounds taking part in the Tedworth Hunt's Boxing Day meet in Pewsey, Wiltshire. Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

Thousands of people gathered to watch the traditional Boxing Day hunts across the country in response to the Government's proposals to ban the practice.

Ministers announced their intention to ban trail hunting just days before the traditional festive events got underway. Thousands of people turned out for the traditional Boxing Day meets across England on Friday to support the rural pastime. One of the largest meetings took place on the Duke of Beaufort's estate near Badminton, Gloucestershire, where supporters watched to see dozens of horses and fox hounds take part in the trail.

Will Bryer, joint master of the Duke of Beaufort Hunt, addresses crowds gathered for the traditional Boxing Day Hunt near Badminton, in Gloucestershire. Picture: PA

The dispute comes after the Countryside Alliance pressure group claimed the Government had "alienated rural people" with a poll suggesting 65 per cent of voters think the Labour administration "unfairly neglects country communities." Will Bryer, joint master of the Duke of Beaufort Hunt, told the crowd of spectators: "I just wonder whether our Government would have made that announcement had they predicted a turnout like this. "It is somewhat ironic, is it not, that the Government choose to announce their intentions to destroy trail hunting just at a time of year when we reaffirm our beliefs. "So just ask yourselves: Why did you come today? Was it because you believe in a connection to the land and to your farmers? "Was it because you believe in preserving British cultural heritage? Was it because you believe in hunting? So, we’re under assault, we’re under siege and like all fights it’s going to get messy. But we must, we must stand united." Among the other meetings across the country was the Grove Rufford Hunt, which gathered in the main street in Bawtry, South Yorkshire, before more than 100 riders set out for the nearby village of Scaftworth.

Chairman and master Jane Bowen said: "It’s a wonderful, wonderful turnout. It just shows that the strength of popularity is still there despite all the bad press that we get." Ms Bowen added: "We have adapted from 20 years. We’ve adapted our way with trail hunting and we have moved on. "I wish the Government would do the same in respect of past histories. They’ve gone. That has happened.“We have adapted and evolved, and so should they. "We continue to carry on trail hunting, and we value our heritage and Britain’s heritage, and we are one of the last pieces of rural tapestry alive, and we all support that hugely." The Government’s new animal welfare strategy, launched shortly before Christmas, set out plans to ban trail hunting – where packs of hounds follow a scent laid for them – in response to concerns it is being used as a smokescreen for foxhunting. Ministers will launch a consultation in early 2026 on how to enforce a ban.

Riders setting off at the Duke of Beaufort traditional Boxing Day Hunt near Badminton, in Gloucestershire. Picture: PA