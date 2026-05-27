Nuno Espirito Santo will remain with West Ham as they look to bounce straight back to the Premier League.

The Portuguese boss took over from Graham Potter in September with the club already in the midst of a relegation battle.

The Hammers enjoyed a significant upturn in form between January and April, taking 22 points from 13 matches to pull themselves out of the relegation zone, having seemingly been buried after losing to Nottingham Forest on January 6.

Meetings were held on Monday, a day after the 3-0 win over Leeds that was not enough to prevent dropping into the Championship, to determine Nuno’s future, though he had widely been expected to depart.

The Hammers enjoyed a significant upturn in form between January and April, taking 22 points from 13 matches to pull themselves out of the relegation zone, having seemingly been buried after losing to Nottingham Forest on January 6.

However, three defeats in their final four allowed Tottenham to stay up at their expense.