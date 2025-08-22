Nuno Espirito Santo has thrown his future as Nottingham Forest manager into doubt after admitting he was "not as close" with owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Amid reports of a potential sacking, the 51-year-old told reporters his relationship with the club's chairman "has changed" and that the current dynamic was "not good".

The Portuguese coach's tenure could soon be coming to an end despite guiding Forest into Europe last season and opening the current campaign with a win over Brentford on Sunday.

His players are said to be aware of the situation, with sources suggesting former Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou could be in line to take over.

Discussing the current situation, Nuno said: "I always had a very good relationship with the owner - last season we were very close and spoke on a daily basis.

"This season it is not so well [between us] but I always believe that dialogue is important because my concern is the squad and the season we have ahead of us. Our relationship has changed and we are not as close."

Asked whether this change was good, Nuno replied: "No, it is not good. I think everybody at the club should be together but this not the reality."