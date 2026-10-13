Flight operations at Nuremberg Airport in Germany have been suspended due to an aviation emergency.

In a statement on its website, the airport did not further specify the reason and said more information would follow.

"We received a report of an unclear air emergency," police said on social media, adding in the meantime that the aircraft had landed safely in Nuremberg.

"Investigations into the cause are currently underway."

German newspaper Bild reported a possible drone sighting had already disrupted air traffic at the airport overnight into Tuesday, with three pilots independently reporting an object they had seen during takeoff or landing.

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