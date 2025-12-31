The suspect has been detained under the Mental Health Act after six people, including Chloe Lynch, were injured inside a hospital

By Alex Storey

A nurse who was 'beaten nearly to death' at work by an Afghan national wielding a 'crowbar' has said she is lucky to be alive.

She added that she had to go to a nearby accident and emergency unit for a CT scan and to have her "head sewn back together." Merseyside Police said a total of six people needed treatment in hospital and walk-in centres after a "man attacked several people with a metal bar at Newton Community Hospital in Newton-Le-Willows, St Helens." The victims suffered injuries including head lacerations, injuries to their arms and hands, and bruising following the incident just after 12pm on Tuesday. All are in a stable condition. The force also confirmed on Wednesday that a 20-year-old man, originally from Afghanistan, has been arrested on suspicion of six counts of Section 18 wounding, affray and criminal damage. He has since been detained under the Mental Health Act. In a full Facebook post, Ms Lynch said: "Just an update to everyone who's been concerned, as I've not had the chance to reply to everyone.

"As a district nurse, around 12:00 I was attacked at work, at the hospital I am based at. I was beaten nearly to death with a crowbar by an unknown man, who started attacking me from behind with the crowbar, as I stood getting a drink from a vending machine. "After a few blows to the head, I ran, I hid and did what I could do, to get a door between me and him.'I've been to Whiston A&E, who was absolutely amazing to me. "My CT scans and X ray have come back clear and I've had my head sewn back together, after cutting all the matted blood out. "I honestly don't know why this man did this to me and other workers of the hospital, but I'm so so so lucky I'm still alive and I'm so lucky I ran when I did, otherwise I wouldn't be here right now."

