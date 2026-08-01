A former nurse has been extradited to the UK from Barbados charged with having unlawful sexual activity with a woman being treated for a mental disorder in London in the 2000s.

Jason Forde, 56, allegedly had intercourse with the woman at the Homerton Hospital in Hackney while she was “receiving treatment for a mental disorder”, court papers say.

The other charges show that Forde is also alleged to have engaged the woman in other sexual activity while she was in his care in the east London borough.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday after arriving at Heathrow Airport on Friday.

According to court papers, the defendant is charged with:

One count of having sexual intercourse with a woman who was mentally defective contrary to section 7(1) and schedule 2 of the Sexual Offences Act 1956.

One count of having unlawful sexual intercourse with a patient contrary to section 128(1) of the Mental Health Act 1959.

Two counts of sexual activity with a mentally disordered female involving penetration contrary to section 30(1) and (3) of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

Two counts of being a care worker engaged in sexual activity with a mentally disordered female involving penetration contrary to section 38(1) and (3) of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

One count of sexual activity with a mentally disordered female without penetration contrary to section 30(1) and (4) of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

One count of being a care worker engaged in sexual activity with a mentally disordered female without penetration contrary to section 38(1) and (4) of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

The defendant, of no fixed abode, appeared in the dock wearing a grey tracksuit and glasses to confirm his name and date of birth, but was not asked to enter pleas during a short hearing.

He was remanded in custody to next appear at Wood Green Crown Court on August 25.