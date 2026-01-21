Jennifer Melle faced a disciplinary hearing after refusing to call a transgender patient a woman

Jennifer Melle outside Epsom Gateway office building, in Epsom after being reinstated in her job following a disciplinary investigation over a possible breach of a transgender patient's confidentiality. Picture: PA Media

By Georgia Rowe

A nurse has been reinstated by an NHS Trust following a disciplinary hearing after she refused to refer to a transgender patient as a woman.

Jennifer Melle, from Croydon, was removed from duty after speaking publicly to the media about receiving a warning for using incorrect pronouns when referring to the patient. The Epsom and St Helier NHS Trust said it was concerned that confidential information relating to the patient’s appearance, diagnosis and treatment may have been shared. However, the hearing found no evidence that the patient had been identified. An internal disciplinary meeting has now cleared Melle of any further action, allowing her to return to clinical duties. Read more: Sandie Peggie vows to continue legal fight after tribunal ruling Read more: 'Victory for every woman who wants to feel safe:' Nurses who sued NHS over trans colleague using female changing room win case

Nurses Criticise NHS Bosses Over Trans-Related Workplace Incidents. Picture: Getty

In May 2024, Ms Melle was racially abused by a transgender patient after addressing them as “Mr”. The trust subsequently issued Melle with a written warning, and warned the patient that racist and threatening behaviour would not be tolerated. In a statement, an Epsom and St Helier Hospitals NHS Trust spokesperson said they were pleased that a member of staff who had previously been suspended on full pay was being reinstated. The spokesperson said: “Racial abuse of our staff will never be tolerated and we are sorry that she had this experience”. Ms Melle said she felt “deeply relieved and grateful” following what she described as an “incredibly long and painful journey”. Despite her reinstatement, Ms Melle is pursuing an employment tribunal claim against the trust in April, alleging harassment, direct discrimination and indirect discrimination linked to her evangelical Christian beliefs. The Christian nurse told the patient: “Sorry I cannot refer to you as ‘her’ or ‘she’, as it’s against my faith and Christian values, but I can call you by your name.”

Melle has been publicly supported by Sandie Peggie. Picture: Getty