She attacked multiple infants while high on cannabis and was jailed for eight years in September 2025.
A nursery worker who kicked & punched 21 babies while high on cannabis will be deported in days.
22-year-old Roksana Lecka was found guilty of 14 counts of child cruelty over a six-month period while working at the Riverside Nursery in Twickenham, South West London.
It is now understood that Lecka will be deported to Poland on Thursday, February 5.
Once she arrives, her treatment is a matter for Polish authorities.
British police are thought to be making efforts to contact Polish counterparts to make them aware of Lecka’s offending history.
A Home Office spokesperson declined to comment on the case, but said: “We will not allow foreign criminals and illegal migrants to exploit our laws.
We are reforming human rights laws and replacing the broken appeals system so we can scale up deportations.
"All foreign national offenders who receive a prison sentence in the UK are referred for deportation at the earliest opportunity".
Lecka left the children with scratches to their faces and necks and pinch marks on their inner legs and stomachs.
She kicked one young boy in the face and stomped on him in footage that the courtroom watched.
In previous CCTV footage, from the Baby Sleep Room, the nursery worker can be seen puffing on her vape in near darkness, with at least one child sleeping nearby.
Her back is to the camera for much of the video, but as it ends she suddenly turns to look into a bed.
Parents of the babies who were abused have condemned Lecka’s “sickening” crimes and branded her the “worst kind of human”.
She was found guilty of 14 counts of child cruelty after previously admitting seven charges.
Other footage, released by the Met Police following Lecka’s sentencing, shows her police interview in which a detective asks her “am I boring you?” as she reads out information on the case.
Separate footage shows the nursery worker sat in her interview answering “no comment” to every question.
She also fails to show any emotion when shown pictures of the children's injuries.
The court heard there were no apparent safeguarding issues when Lecka was hired.
Met officers were called to a nursery in Twickenham in June 2024, following concerns from members of staff about Lecka’s behaviour.
As enquiries unfolded, it was revealed that Lecka had been abusing children while working at two separate nurseries between October 2023 and June 2024.
Police reviewed over 300 hours of CCTV footage within 10 days.