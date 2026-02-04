She attacked multiple infants while high on cannabis and was jailed for eight years in September 2025.

Roksana Lecka, 22, will be deported in days. Picture: PA

By Lucy Pughe-Morgan

A nursery worker who kicked & punched 21 babies while high on cannabis will be deported in days.

22-year-old Roksana Lecka was found guilty of 14 counts of child cruelty over a six-month period while working at the Riverside Nursery in Twickenham, South West London. It is now understood that Lecka will be deported to Poland on Thursday, February 5. Once she arrives, her treatment is a matter for Polish authorities.

Lecka told a court she would be moody if she could not vape at work. Picture: Social Media Collect

British police are thought to be making efforts to contact Polish counterparts to make them aware of Lecka’s offending history. A Home Office spokesperson declined to comment on the case, but said: “We will not allow foreign criminals and illegal migrants to exploit our laws. We are reforming human rights laws and replacing the broken appeals system so we can scale up deportations. "All foreign national offenders who receive a prison sentence in the UK are referred for deportation at the earliest opportunity". Lecka left the children with scratches to their faces and necks and pinch marks on their inner legs and stomachs. She kicked one young boy in the face and stomped on him in footage that the courtroom watched.

Riverside Nursery in Twickenham. Picture: Google