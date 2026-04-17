Kimberley Cookson stared downwards in the dock as a judge said it was “blind luck” that there had been no other deaths at the nursery

Kimberley Cookson (left) was sentenced to three years and four months for the gross negligence manslaughter of 14-month-old Noah Sibanda (right). Picture: West Midlands Police

By Alex Storey

A nursery worker who killed a 14-month-old boy after wrapping him in a sleeping bag and placing a blanket over his head has been jailed.

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Kimberley Cookson was told by a judge it was "blind luck" that there had been no other deaths at Dudley-based Fairytales Day Nursery before that of Noah Sibanda. Wolverhampton Crown Court heard Cookson was recorded by CCTV cameras as she tightly wrapped Noah in a sleeping bag, placed a blanket over his head, and laid him face down to sleep inside an indoor tepee. The 23-year-old, from Dudley, also restrained him with her left leg before Noah went unchecked for two hours on December 9 2022. She was sentenced to three years and four months for the gross negligence manslaughter on Friday. After the sentencing, video footage released by police shows Noah being restrained just hours before he died. Read more: Rapist convicted for 17 years in case of notorious miscarriage of justice that saw innocent man jailed Read more: Police flood Kensington Gardens after suspicious items found amid claims of drones targeting Israel's embassy

Kimberley Cookson, 23, who has been jailed at Wolverhampton Crown Court for three years and four months. Picture: West Midlands Police

He was then found unresponsive in the baby room at the nursery and was pronounced dead in hospital an hour later despite efforts to revive him. The court heard that exceptionally dangerous sleeping routines for infants at the nursery posed risks of overheating and exhaustion, the court heard. Passing sentence on Friday, High Court Judge Mr Justice Choudhury said: "Tragically, the events of that day meant that Mr and Mrs Sibanda would never see Noah alive again. "The court has been shown CCTV footage of the baby room. The images on that footage can only be described as shocking. "There were repeated instances of rough handling of babies by several of the nursery practitioners, including Miss Cookson, often in view of a manager." The judge said babies had been repeatedly tightly swaddled and then been covered in blankets or cloth in what was an “established” practice.

"Not once did any practitioner challenge another about this practice," he said. "These dangerous and unacceptable practices, which went unchecked at his nursery, reached their inevitable conclusion on the 9th of December 2022." Nursery owner Deborah Latewood also admitted a Health and Safety at Work Act offence on the basis that she did not know children were being put down to sleep in a dangerous way, but should have known, while the firm which ran the nursery has admitted corporate manslaughter. The level of disregard for Noah’s welfare was distressing to watch, the judge said, with the "horrible truth" being that Noah was probably unconscious after he stopped moving at around 1.10pm on December 9. The judge fined Fairytales Day Nursery £240,000 for corporate manslaughter, noting that the risk of death had been "highly foreseeable".

A family handout of Noah Sibanda. Picture: West Midlands Police

Latewood, also of Dudley, was spared jail due to a recent change in sentencing laws. The 55-year-old was given a six-month jail sentence, suspended for two years. Mr Justice Choudhary said he would ordinarily have sentenced Latewood to immediate custody, but a change made under the 2026 Sentencing Act meant any sentence under 12 months must be suspended. The judge told Cookson: "In my judgment Noah’s suffering may not have been obvious to you but it ought to have been. "This is not a case where you knowingly set out to suffocate or asphyxiate. You are clearly remorseful.

Deborah Latewood, the owner of Fairytales Day Nursery. Picture: West Midlands Police

"You have attempted to understand that Noah’s parents are the real sufferers here. You have not sought to blame others." Ofsted, which ordered the nursery to close shortly after the incident, said in a statement: "Our thoughts remain with Noah’s family and we are deeply sorry for their loss. "No child should ever come to harm in a place that is meant to keep them safe. "The Government has recently announced new funding to allow us to inspect nurseries more frequently and we continually review our work, alongside our partners, to help make nurseries as safe as they can be for children."

CCTV footage of nursery worker Kimblery Cookson after placing Noah Sibanda in a tepee at Fairytales Day Nursery. Picture: West Midlands Police