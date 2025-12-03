The staff member pleaded guilty to 26 offences, including nine counts of sexual assault of a child.

Nursery worker Vincent Chan, 45, admitted to a sting of sexual assaults against children. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

A nursery worker has pleaded guilty to a string of sexual assaults against children following one of the most "harrowing and complex child sexual abuse investigations" ever undertaken by the Metropolitan Police.

Nursery worker Vincent Chan, 45, of Finchley, north London, pleaded guilty at Wood Green Crown Court on Wednesday to 26 offences including nine counts of sexual assault of a child. The offences include five counts of sexual assault of a child by penetration, four counts of sexual assault of a child by touching, 11 counts of taking indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of a child, and six counts of making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of a child. The latter offences involved images across categories A, B, and C, with category A depicting the most severe abuse. He reportedly took the images on an iPad normally used to send pictures to parents documenting a child's day. Investigators found a trove of 25,000 indecent images of other children kept on nearly 70 devices, it is understood. Around 20 parents whose children attended the nursery were in court for the hearing, with some in floods of tears while Chan kept his head down throughout. Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, who led the Met’s investigation, said: “Child sexual abuse is one of the most horrific crimes imaginable, and Chan’s offending spanned years, revealing a calculated and predatory pattern of abuse. Read more: Afghan national charged with three sexual assaults and entering UK illegally Read more: Victims of child sex abuse facing ‘agonisingly long waits’ for justice in court

"He infiltrated environments that should have been safe havens for children, exploiting the trust of families and the wider community to conceal his actions and prey on the most vulnerable. “Our investigation remains ongoing, and we are continuing to review digital devices and assess Chan’s conduct across all relevant settings." He added that the Met recognises a member of staff who first raised concerns, warning that without them "countless more children" would have been put at risk. He said: “These appalling offences have caused deep shock and distress. We thank the community for its continued cooperation and reaffirm our commitment to supporting victims and their families."

Detective Superintendent Lewis Bamford it was the "harrowing and complex child sexual abuse investigations" ever undertaken by the Metropolitan Police. Picture: PA

The families have of the victims have since issued a heatbreaking statement. They said: "As parents we are still trying to process the sickening discovery that our children were subjected to despicable abuse by Vincent Chan." The parents and families of around 700 children who could have been under Chan's care during his seven-year period at the nursery have been contacted by police. Alison Millar, head of the abuse team and partner at law firm Leigh Day, described the case as "absolutely shocking". She said: "Even as an experienced abuse claims lawyer, it is difficult to hear the descriptions of Chan’s sexual offences against such very young, defenceless children, as well as wider concerns about maltreatment of the children in his care.

Solicitor for the families, Alison Millar from Leigh Day, described the case as 'absolutely shocking'. Picture: PA