A nursery worker who raped and abused young children in his care has been jailed for 24 years.

Nathan Bennett, 30, preyed on the two and three-year-olds at the Partou King Street nursery in Bristol.

He was found guilty by a jury last month of eight charges including rape, sexual assault and assault by penetration, relating to five children.

On Monday he was jailed at Bristol Crown Court for 24 years, with an extended licence period of six years.

Bennett previously admitted 13 other charges relating to four of the five victims, who were aged two at the time.

The court heard concerns were raised by parents and staff about Bennett’s behaviour towards the children in his care in February last year.

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