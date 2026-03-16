Nursery worker who raped and abused children as young as two jailed for 24 years
Nathan Bennett, 30, preyed on the two and three-year-olds at the Partou King Street nursery in Bristol.
A nursery worker who raped and abused young children in his care has been jailed for 24 years.
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Nathan Bennett, 30, preyed on the two and three-year-olds at the Partou King Street nursery in Bristol.
He was found guilty by a jury last month of eight charges including rape, sexual assault and assault by penetration, relating to five children.
On Monday he was jailed at Bristol Crown Court for 24 years, with an extended licence period of six years.
Bennett previously admitted 13 other charges relating to four of the five victims, who were aged two at the time.
The court heard concerns were raised by parents and staff about Bennett’s behaviour towards the children in his care in February last year.
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The police launched an investigation after staff caught him on CCTV putting his hands down the trousers of a child, which led to Bennett’s arrest and later the closure of the nursery.
He was noted by staff to sit children on his lap for lengthy periods of time, wear a pair of trousers with holes in the crotch area, and seemed “territorial” over certain toddlers and their parents, the court heard.
During the trial, video interviews with two of the children in the case – referred to only as Child A and Child E – were played to the jury.
Child E’s mother also gave evidence, telling how her son had demonstrated how he had been abused at his nursery.
“I got him to stop doing it. I asked him when did that happen. He said it happened at nursery,” she said.
Giving evidence, Bennett said he was “emulating” what was done to him as a child and denied having a sexual attraction to children.
The defendant, of Corston, Bath, was found guilty by the jury of:
- Two charges of raping a child under 13.
- Four charges of the sexual assault of a child under 13.– Two charges of assault of a child under 13 by penetration.
He previously pleaded guilty to 13 other charges.
They were:
- Eight charges of sexual assault of a child under 13.
- Four charges of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.–
- One charge of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.