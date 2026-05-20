The 'sadistic' nursery worker punched, kicked and pinched babies in a series of gratuitous attacks which landed her in jail

The 22-year-old nursery worker was jailed for eight years for the attacks. Picture: Met Police / PA

By Georgia Bell

A nursery worker who was jailed after attacking babies has been released early and deported, in a move which has been slammed by parents of the abused children.

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It has also been understood that there is a chance she may work with children again despite her crimes. The Riverside Nursery charges families up to £1,900 a month to care for children up to 2 years old. Kingston Crown Court previously heard that Lecka had no apparent safeguarding issues when she was hired. In footage shown in court, Lecka could be seen pinching the legs, back and underarm of a girl who can be seen crying. In further footage, she can be seen pinching the side of a girl’s face and grabbing her hair. In another clip, Lecka can be seen vaping before taking a baby from a crib, pinching and punching her side. One of the victims was sitting at a table when Lecka repeatedly pinched her, reportedly causing the girl to cry. She then seized the girl by the arm and pulled her hair so her head hit the table.

Roksana Lecka blamed her behaviour on cannabis, vaping and being 'addicted' to her boyfriend. Picture: Social Media Collect

The court heard how Lecka was “looking around” to keep an eye on whether other members of staff were “watching when these assaults occur”. One member of staff reported witnessing Lecka pinching a boy’s legs, which led the headteacher to check CCTV. After searching through a month’s worth of CCTV footage, police found the babies had been “badly treated in some way”. They seized a pair of trainers that Lecka had used to kick a baby four times in the face and step on his shoulder. The nursery worker attempted to blame her behaviour on smoking cannabis, saying that she became “agitated” if she could not vape. She also claimed to be “addicted” to her boyfriend and was “over-prioritising” him.

The shocking attacks took place at the Twickenham Montessori Nursery in South West London. Picture: Google Maps