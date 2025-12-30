Nurses are buying soaps and shampoos to help them look after patients, but a bereaved mum says she has a solution

On 28 June 2020, Steph Alger and her husband were woken to the news their 18-year-old son Etienne had been in a car crash in Derbyshire.

He was taken to Salford Royal Hospital where he passed away, but not before Steph washed him one last time. "I felt a really overwhelming desire to bathe my child, and I thought that I'm not unique in any sense of the word," Steph told LBC. "So I think that there must be other parents that have that overwhelming innate desire to bathe their child. My son was 18, but to me he was still a baby. He was my baby." The toiletries available to Steph were only basic and she had to use a cardboard bowl. "I think it's a level of respect, really. I know the hospital aren't trying to sort of disrespect you by giving you what looks like a bowl that looked more like a bedpan, to be fair, but I just felt, oh my God, this is what I'm going to be using to bathe my child, my baby for the last time."

Steph and Dave Alger with the team at Salford Royal. Picture: LBC