The nurses were successful in their harassment claim against County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust

Bethany Hutchison (in pink) is one of the claimants who took on a health trust claiming sexual discrimination and sexual harassmen. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A group of nurses who complained about a trans colleague using the same women's changing rooms as them at work have won their harassment claim in a landmark case.

The eight employees of the Day Surgery Unit at Darlington Memorial Hospital claimed Rose Henderson, who was born a male but identifies as a woman, was allowed to use the same changing facilities as them. The women claimed it violated their dignity, creating a "hostile, intimidating, humiliating and degrading environment" for them. Darlington nurse Bethany Hutchison, who led the claim, said afterwards that the ruling was a "victory for every woman who simply wants to feel safe at work." Read more: NHS board harassed nurse who complained about trans doctor in female changing room, tribunal rules Read more: Ex-NHS boss at Lucy Letby trust given £1.4million in damages for unfair dismissal after whistleblowing

Darlington Nurses, L to R; Lisa Lockey, Carly Hoy, Karen Danson,, Annice Grundy, Jane Peveller, Tracey Hooper, Bethany Hutchison. Iain Masterton/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

The claim was brought against County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust and the hearing in Newcastle on Friday ruled that they were victims of harassment and sex discrimination. The nurses claimed that Rose stared at colleagues in the female changing rooms, and repeatedly asked one of them why she was not getting changed and walked round the room in boxer shorts. In response to the allegations, Rose told the panel: "I am not the individual (the claimants) have painted me to be."

An "inclusive space" poster on the door of the changing room. Picture: Christian Concern

She described how "upsetting" it had been to see "hordes of people" posting insults online after the case came to public attention. The nurses brought a claim for harassment, victimisation and indirect sex discrimination. In its judgment, the tribunal found that Rose had not harassed or victimised the claimants. Employment Judge Seamus Sweeney said: "The trust subjected the claimants to harassment related to sex and gender reassignment by permitting the claimants’ biological male, trans woman colleague to use the female changing room and requiring the claimants to share that changing room without providing suitable alternative facilities."

Scenes of support outside Newcastle Tribunal Centre pictured in October, where Darlington Nurses arrived on first day of their case. Picture: Alamy

The ruling said the trust also subjected the nurses to harassment by not taking their concerns seriously and added: "This included referring to the need for the claimants to be educated on trans rights and to broaden their mindsets, the later provision of inadequate and unsuitable changing facilities for those who objected to sharing the female changing room with that colleague." Judge Sweeney added: "The above conduct had the effect of violating the dignity of the claimants and creating a hostile, intimidating, humiliating and degrading environment for them." The tribunal hearings in Newcastle last year heard evidence from the nurses, the trust and Rose before the panel adjourned the proceedings in November to consider its findings.

The group of nurses arriving at the Civil and Family Courts and Tribunals Centre located in Newcastle Civic Centre. Picture: Alamy

Darlington nurse Bethany Hutchison led the claim against County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust over its policy of allowing a transgender colleague to use female changing rooms. After the tribunal judgment in Newcastle, she said: "This is a victory for common sense and for every woman who simply wants to feel safe at work." She added: "Women deserve access to single-sex spaces without fear or intimidation. Forcing us to undress in front of a man was not only degrading but dangerous. "Today’s ruling sends a clear message - the NHS cannot ignore women’s rights in the name of ideology. "We stood up because we knew this was wrong. No woman should be forced to choose between her job and her safety.

Bethany Hutchison (left) and Lisa Lockey (right) lead a group of nurses from Darlington Memorial Hospital as they arrive at the Civil and Family Courts and Tribunals Centre in Newcastle. Picture: Alamy

"This ruling is a turning point, and we will keep fighting until every woman in the NHS is guaranteed the dignity and protection she deserves." The tribunal concluded that, “by permitting a biological male, trans woman to use the female changing room” the trust was in breach of workplace regulations. It had added that it had infringed the claimants' right to respect for private life under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Karen Danson, who gave evidence earlier in the case. Iain Masterton/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

The judgment said the trust's changing room policy "put women at a particular disadvantage when compared to men, in that women are more likely than men to experience feelings or apprehensions of, fear, distress and/or humiliation by, in effect, being required to change their clothes in front of a member of the opposite sex." "The claimants were all put to that disadvantage" it said. A spokesperson for County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust said: "We are taking time to review the judgment carefully and will comment further once we have had the opportunity to consider it in full."

The Civil and Family Courts and Tribunals Centre in Newcastle. Picture: Alamy