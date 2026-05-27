The Nursing and Midwifery Council apologised for the failure, describing it as “completely and utterly unacceptable”.

Nurses in the accident and emergency dept of Selly Oak Hospital work during a busy shift on March 16, 2010 in Birmingham, England. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

More than a dozen nurses and midwives who should have been banned from treating patients continued to work after the profession’s regulator failed to properly assess individuals over a 12-year period.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) apologised for the failure, describing it as “completely and utterly unacceptable”. However, the nursing union said a “vague apology will not suffice” and called for an independent investigation. The NMC regulates nurses and midwives across the UK, and nursing associates in England. It maintains a register of more than 860,000 staff who are eligible to practise, as well as investigating concerns about staff and ensuring nurses and midwives follow its standards. Read more: Blair launches scathing attack on Labour as he warns party is 'playing with Britain's future' Read more: Woman who says she was drugged and thrown in Thames by John Worboys claims police told her they 'had enough victims' For a nurse or midwife to remain on the register, they must declare any health or character issues that may prevent them from being able to practise safely, such as a criminal record for a serious offence, or an unmanaged health condition. It emerged that the full process for investigating these concerns had not been followed for 12 years after a member of staff raised concerns to the NMC’s new leadership.

Busy Accident and Emergency Department in a UK NHS hospital with blurred movement from nurses and doctors. Picture: Alamy

The regulator said this failure has resulted in up to 15 nurses or midwives who should have been removed from the register being allowed to continue practising. It expects they will be removed from the register following a review, although the final decision will be made by an independent panel. Paul Rees, NMC chief executive and registrar, said: “I would like to apologise for the fact that for a period of 12 years, we failed to ensure that all health and character declarations were assessed in line with our full process. “This is completely and utterly unacceptable. “The NMC has faced a challenging period for a number of years, culminating in the publication of the Independent Culture Review, in July 2024, which highlighted the organisation was affected with a range of problems, including bullying, harassment, racism and failures of systems. “The NMC is under new leadership and we’re determined to turn around this organisation once and for all, through a three-year transformation programme.” The NMC said it looks at declarations on a case-by-case basis to determine if there is a risk to the public, considering factors such as age, how long ago incidents happened and if incidents were linked to nursing or midwifery. Over the 12 years, the regulator said applications which included health and character declarations were reviewed by a specialist team, but were not consistently referred to an assistant registrar.

Royal College of Nursing. Picture: Alamy