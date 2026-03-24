Nutty moment squirrel is seen 'vaping' in London park
Experts are issuing fresh warnings about the dangers litter presents to wildlife
A squirrel has been seen 'vaping' in a London park as experts issue fresh warning over the “danger discarded litter poses to our wildlife”.
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Footage shows a grey squirrel sitting on a wooden fence in Brixton, south London, nibbling on an e-cigarette
The RSPCA said the video served as a stark reminder of the “danger discarded litter poses to our wildlife”.
A spokesperson for the charity continued: "These vapes contain materials and poisonous substances which can be hazardous to animals including plastic, lithium and nicotine.
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“We would urge people to hold on to their litter until there’s an opportunity to dispose of it safely and responsibly – and to always recycle where appropriate, so we can reduce the number of animal casualties we see impacted by rubbish.”
The UK government announced a ban on disposable vapes in June 2025.
Before the ban took effect, an estimated 5 million disposable vapes were being discarded every week in the UK.
Craig Shuttleworth, a red squirrel expert at Bangor University, said that squirrels are likely attracted to vapes because of their fruity flavours.
He said: "In the old days, you’d see lots of discarded cigarette butts, but I don’t remember squirrels running around with them.
“It would be reasonable to assume that a vape would be more attractive than a normal tobacco product that’s not fruity.”
“Eating a vape isn’t part of their natural diet. The components aren’t something they encounter in nature.”
One Facebook user voiced concern about the lithium-ion batteries in disposable vapes, saying: “I’d be more worried about a squirrel biting into the battery and suffering lithium poisoning, or the battery exploding.”