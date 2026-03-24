Experts are issuing fresh warnings about the dangers litter presents to wildlife

Shocking moment squirrel is seen 'vaping' in a London park. Picture: The Telegraph

By Georgia Rowe

A squirrel has been seen 'vaping' in a London park as experts issue fresh warning over the “danger discarded litter poses to our wildlife”.

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Footage shows a grey squirrel sitting on a wooden fence in Brixton, south London, nibbling on an e-cigarette The RSPCA said the video served as a stark reminder of the “danger discarded litter poses to our wildlife”. A spokesperson for the charity continued: "These vapes contain materials and poisonous substances which can be hazardous to animals including plastic, lithium and nicotine. Read more: HS2 trains could run slower than planned as UK has no bespoke test track Read more: National Lottery could roll out new draw within weeks after £450m tech upgrade

The UK government banned disposable vapes in June 2025. Picture: Getty

“We would urge people to hold on to their litter until there’s an opportunity to dispose of it safely and responsibly – and to always recycle where appropriate, so we can reduce the number of animal casualties we see impacted by rubbish.” The UK government announced a ban on disposable vapes in June 2025. Before the ban took effect, an estimated 5 million disposable vapes were being discarded every week in the UK. Craig Shuttleworth, a red squirrel expert at Bangor University, said that squirrels are likely attracted to vapes because of their fruity flavours.

Red squirrel feeding on discarded plastic yoghurt cup. Picture: Getty