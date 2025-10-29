Experts have warned of the growing risk that tech stock prices pumped up by the AI boom could burst

Jensen Huang, founder, president and chief executive officer of NIVIDIA. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Nvidia has become the first five trillion dollar (£3.8 trillion) company, just three months after the Silicon Valley chipmaker was the first to break through the four trillion dollar (£3 trillion) barrier.

Hitting the new benchmark puts more emphasis on the upheaval being unleashed by an artificial intelligence (AI) craze that is widely viewed as the biggest tectonic shift in technology since Apple co-founder Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone 18 years ago. Apple rode the iPhone's success to become the first publicly traded company to be valued at one trillion dollars, two trillion dollars and eventually three trillion dollars. But there are concerns of a possible AI bubble, with officials at the Bank of England earlier this month flagging the growing risk that tech stock prices pumped up by the AI boom could burst. The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised a similar alarm. Read more: Stocks mixed ahead of Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision Read more: Starmer refuses to rule out breaking manfiesto pledge with Budget tax raid

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang speaks on how AI infrastructure and AI factories that generate intelligence at scale are powering a new industrial revolution. Picture: Alamy