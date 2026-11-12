The married Taiwanese-American businessman stepped down from the big tech giant he founded 30 years ago after admitting cheating on his wife with a woman US authorities believe was a Chinese spy

Jensen Huang has resigned as CEO of Nvidia. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Jensen Huang has announced his resignation as CEO, President and board member of Nvidia, effective immediately.

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The tech titan quit on Thursday following revelations that he had two extramarital affairs, plunging the chipmaker at the heart of the global AI boom into crisis. His dramatic exit from the $4trillion firm comes after he admitted to having a relationship with a woman US authorities believe was a Chinese spy. It also emerged on Wednesday the Taiwanese-American IT pioneer had also had an affair with a senior executive within Nvidia. The 63-year-old will be replaced by chief financial officer Colette Kress will serve as interim chief executive until a permanent successor has been named. Following news of his resignation, shares plunged by more than 10% and the company's value has fallen by around $600billion this week.

Jensen Huang and wife Lori Huang in 2026. Picture: Image Press Agency/Alamy

Huang has been summoned to appear before the US Congress amid “significant national security concerns” over the alleged affair. A confidential briefing is being sought on Capitol Hill from the chief executive on the tech giant’s security protocols “against foreign adversary espionage”. The firm has launched an investigation after reports Mr Huang had a relationship with the businesswoman who allegedly passed information to Beijing. Read more: Is Jensen Huang going to get divorced and what would the payout be? Read also: Who is Jensen Huang, who is his wife, and who is Alice Huang - the Chinese alleged spy he is accused of having an affair with

In this image taken from video provided by TVBS, Alice Huang attends a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang, Nvidia's CEO, at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, May 22, 2025. (TVBS via AP). Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993, led it to become what was until recently the world’s most valuable company. He told staff in an open letter he had been unfaithful to his wife and apologised, but did not give further details.He said: “I support the investigation and will co-operate fully. I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting Nvidia and supporting America’s national security.” His parting with the company marks a startling end to his more than 33-year tenure, during which Nvidia evolved from a small video-game chip company into a giant of the global AI infrastructure boom. Huang, known for sporting a leather jacket, is a high-profile, charismatic figure who has mingled with royalty and is a regular visitor to the White House.

King Charles III walks with Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang to a meeting for leaders from the AI sector. Picture: Pool/Getty

The New York Times reported last month that Huang had an affair with an unrelated business executive called Alice Huang, who US intelligence had determined to be a Chinese spy. She ran Singapore-based company, Megaspeed International, that has previously been suspected of illicitly shipping restricted Nvidia chips to China in breach of US export controls. Beijing has denied the espionage claims. A ministry of foreign affairs spokesman said: “The so-called Chinese spy allegation is unsubstantiated. It is nothing but smears against China.”

A statement from Nvidia's board, announcing the resignation, praised his work at the helm of the firm. "Jensen’s contributions to Nvidia are profound," it says. "Jensen’s contributions to NVIDIA are profound. NVIDIA is one of the most consequential technology companies in the world. The Board and the company thank Jensen for his immeasurable contributions to the company and the industry." "We will continue advancing the work that has made Nvidia a leader in accelerated computing and AI, and execute on the opportunities ahead," the interim CEO Colette Kress says. "Our focus remains on serving our customers, partners, developers and shareholders."

Colette Kress has been made the interim CEO of Nvidia. Picture: Reuters