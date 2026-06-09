The tech giant has been criticised for declining the invitation, but still having time "to attend a $1 million-a-head dinner at Mar-a-Lago"

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has been criticised for declining the invitation to meet with senators. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

The boss of Nvidia has declined an invitation to testify before the Senate Banking Committee this Thursday, as legislators analyse the tech giant’s operations during the AI boom.

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Sen. Elizabeth Warren highlighted that Huang had time to "fly across the world" to meet with Xi Jinping in China. Picture: Getty

Responding to the tech boss’s rejection, Warren said in a statement: “I appreciate Mr Huang’s response, but the American people deserve answers in a public forum” “NVIDIA sits at the center of some of the most important questions facing our country about artificial intelligence, economic competition, and national security.” Warren added, “If Mr Huang has time to attend a $1 million-a-head dinner at Mar-a-Lago and fly across the world to meet with President Xi Jinping of China, he should be able to find time to answer questions from Congress”. In a letter to Warren, Huang declined the Senate’s invitation to the hearing titled “AI and the American Dream: Promoting Innovation, Affordability, and American Dominance,” but has said that Nvidia appreciated that the committee was focusing on the matter.

Jensen Huang is one of President Trump's closest allies in tech. Picture: Getty

“NVIDIA designed, built, and delivered the first AI supercomputer to American researchers over a decade ago,” Huang said. “Since that time, we have been dedicated to keeping American researchers, academics, startups, and businesses at the forefront of AI-related technologies.” “American leadership in AI technologies cannot be taken for granted, but we are confident in the future and believe in the American system,” Huang said. Huang added that Warren, or any committee member, would be welcome to visit Nvidia’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California, “to discuss our technology, the American AI ecosystem and how we can support U.S. leadership.”

Huang has welcomed Warren or committee members to visit Nvidia's headquarters in California. Picture: Getty