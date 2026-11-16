One Huang ally said they were putting together a "war room" of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for the former Nvidia chief's return

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks at a Windows event on October 07, 2026 at Dogpatch studios in San Francisco. Picture: Heather Diehl/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Jensen Huang is considering a comeback as Nvidia's chief executive and has discussed with confidants the possibility of returning.

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One Huang ally said they were putting together a "war room" of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for the former Nvidia chief's return and would try to garner support from the White House. "Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen," the person told the FT, adding that the efforts had Huang's support. The report comes days after the FT reported that Nvidia's board had approached British chipmaker Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas in its search for a potential successor to Jensen Huang. Read more: UK 'seriously underprepared' for emergencies and threats such as cyberattacks and extreme weather, resilience group warns Read more: Russell Brand's wife shares message from rapist comedian after first days of ten-year jail term

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours. Huang stepped down on Thursday after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy that raised questions over exports of the company's advanced AI chips to China. The scandal has plunged the chipmaker into crisis and sent shockwaves across an AI industry he helped bankroll. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday said Nvidia needs to "go outside the company" in its search for a new chief executive.