Ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang eyes shock comeback after admitting affair with an alleged Chinese spy
One Huang ally said they were putting together a "war room" of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for the former Nvidia chief's return
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Jensen Huang is considering a comeback as Nvidia's chief executive and has discussed with confidants the possibility of returning.
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One Huang ally said they were putting together a "war room" of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for the former Nvidia chief's return and would try to garner support from the White House.
"Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen," the person told the FT, adding that the efforts had Huang's support.
The report comes days after the FT reported that Nvidia's board had approached British chipmaker Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas in its search for a potential successor to Jensen Huang.
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Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.
Huang stepped down on Thursday after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy that raised questions over exports of the company's advanced AI chips to China.
The scandal has plunged the chipmaker into crisis and sent shockwaves across an AI industry he helped bankroll.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday said Nvidia needs to "go outside the company" in its search for a new chief executive.
"This makes me think that as the board conducts a search for a new leader that they need to go outside the company, that just (with) what was going on inside the company, they need a dramatic shakeup," Bessent told Fox News.
Bessent also said Nvidia's board and outside counsel needed to answer, within the next 10 days, questions about the company's culture of compliance with export restrictions.
It comes as US President Donald Trump's administration plans to designate more than two dozen artificial intelligence "national champions," including Nvidia, Amazon, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the plans.
The program aims to help the AI companies expand overseas and better compete with Chinese rivals, the report said.