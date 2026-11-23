On Monday, Nvidia announced that Jensen Huang had been reinstated as President and CEO by the Board of Directors, via a unanimous vote.

By Ella Bennett

President Donald Trump said he secured a deal with Nvidia's board to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, assuring them the "national treasure" would not pose a risk to US national security.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Huang stepped down as President and CEO on November 12 after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy, Alice Huang. He was also accused of affairs with two other Nvidia staffers. On Monday, Nvidia announced that he had been reinstated to both positions by the Board of Directors, via a unanimous vote. In a statement, Nvidia said it received input from "senior levels of the United States government" which led it to conclude that "Mr Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk". Trump, who counts Huang as among his closest friends in Silicon Valley, had pushed for his reinstatement despite the revelations, in an extraordinarily public intervention by a US president into a company's decision-making. Read more: Stocks fly as Nvidia restores Jensen Huang as chief executive Read more: Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as president in wake of 'spy' affair - as share price soars

Alice Huang attends a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang, Nvidia's CEO, at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan in May 2025. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

"The board decided to do what we wanted to do. And one of the things the board wanted to know is there a national security problem?" Trump said in an interview with CNBC after the board's decision to reinstate Huang as CEO was announced. "And after a lot of research ... we said, 'No, it's not a problem,'" Trump said. "We feel very strongly that he's in good shape, very good shape." "I called him up and I said, I ask you to do one thing, Jensen: work hard. "I didn't talk about other things because he understands that. ... I just said work hard because if you work hard, there's nobody that can capture what you've done." Trump also expressed concern that China could poach Huang, saying "we have to protect our geniuses". "Jensen could take the next plane to China, and I guarantee you they would give him whatever he wanted," he said. Trump would not say if he attended any Nvidia board meeting, but said he was represented there.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks as President Donald Trump listens. Picture: UPI/Alamy

Trump praised the Board for making the "correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO". Writing on TruthSocial following the announcement, Trump described Huang as a "great patriot and national treasure". He added that Huang's leadership was needed for the "success and prosperity of not only the company, but the American economy" and that the government "does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct".

Donald Trump via Truth Social. Picture: TruthSocial

Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board of Directors at Nvidia, said: “The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers. “We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. "We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA’s Chief Financial Officer.” Huang said he was "honoured to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution. "I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process."

The President has said that Huang's reinstatement was "the correct and proper decision". Picture: Kevin Dietsch/Getty