Nvidia shares surged by 31% on Monday as Jensen Huang's return as chief executive sparked a rally on Wall Street following a week of turmoil for technology stocks.

The chipmaker reinstated its co-founder after President Donald Trump intervened to press the company's board to bring him back.

Mr Huang stepped down on November 12 after reports of extramarital affairs, including one with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, whom US officials suspect of being a Chinese spy.

China has described the espionage allegations as "groundless". Mr Huang has not directly addressed them.

Nvidia said its board voted unanimously to reinstate him as president and chief executive. The company said it had received input from senior US government officials before concluding that his return posed no national security risk.

Shares in Nvidia rose as much as 36% during Monday's trading before closing 31% higher, according to Reuters. The rally spread to other technology and chip stocks, with the Nasdaq 100 rising 6.5% and the S&P 500 gaining 4.7%.

The rebound followed a global sell-off last week, fuelled in part by the leadership crisis at Nvidia and concerns about the cost of the artificial intelligence boom.