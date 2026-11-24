Stocks surge as Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang following Trump's intervention
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Nvidia shares surged by 31% on Monday as Jensen Huang's return as chief executive sparked a rally on Wall Street following a week of turmoil for technology stocks.
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The chipmaker reinstated its co-founder after President Donald Trump intervened to press the company's board to bring him back.
Mr Huang stepped down on November 12 after reports of extramarital affairs, including one with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, whom US officials suspect of being a Chinese spy.
China has described the espionage allegations as "groundless". Mr Huang has not directly addressed them.
Nvidia said its board voted unanimously to reinstate him as president and chief executive. The company said it had received input from senior US government officials before concluding that his return posed no national security risk.
Shares in Nvidia rose as much as 36% during Monday's trading before closing 31% higher, according to Reuters. The rally spread to other technology and chip stocks, with the Nasdaq 100 rising 6.5% and the S&P 500 gaining 4.7%.
The rebound followed a global sell-off last week, fuelled in part by the leadership crisis at Nvidia and concerns about the cost of the artificial intelligence boom.
Nvidia supplies chips used by companies developing AI and has invested in businesses across the sector. Its shares fell after Mr Huang's resignation, as investors questioned the company's future without its co-founder.
Last week's 10% fall in the Nasdaq was its biggest since the market sell-off at the start of the Covid pandemic in March 2020.
In Europe, the Stoxx 600 rose 1.8% on Monday. London's FTSE 100 closed 1.3% higher.
Ben Barringer, head of technology research at Quilter Cheviot, said Mr Huang had become "the figurehead of the AI boom" and that his departure had unsettled an already volatile market.
"His return should help take some of the heat out of the market," he said.
Mr Trump said he had secured a deal with Nvidia's board to reinstate Mr Huang, whom he described as a "national treasure". The President said the US government had no evidence that the executive had engaged in unlawful conduct.
Several US lawmakers questioned Mr Trump's assessment that the return posed no national security risk.
The US Commerce Department also added Megaspeed, an Nvidia partner based in Singapore, to its trade blacklist on Monday.
US authorities have been investigating whether the company diverted AI chips to China. Megaspeed has said it conducts legitimate business and complies with US export controls.
The blacklisting means the company will need approval to receive US exports, which is likely to be denied.