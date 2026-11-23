Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as president in wake of 'spy' affair
On Monday, Nvidia announced that Jensen Huang had been reinstated as President and CEO by the Board of Directors, via a unanimous vote
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Nvidia has reinstalled Jensen Huang as president in the wake of his affair with an alleged Chinese spy.
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Huang stepped down on November 12 as President and CEO after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy, Alice Huang.
He was also accused of affairs with two other Nvidia staffers.
On Monday, Nvidia announced that he had been reinstated to both positions by the Board of Directors, via a unanimous vote.
In a statement, Nvidia said it received input from "senior levels of the United States government" which led it to conclude that "Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk".
US President Donald Trump praised the Board for making the "correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO."
Writing on TruthSocial following the announcement, Trump described Huang as a "great patriot and national treasure".
He added that Jensen's leadership was needed for the "success and prosperity of not only the company, but the American economy" and that the government "does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct."
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Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board of Directors, said: “The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers.
“We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company.
"We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA’s Chief Financial Officer.”
Jensen Huang said he was "honoured to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution.
"I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process."
Huang stepped down on November 12 after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy that raised questions over exports of the company's advanced AI chips to China.
Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993, led it to become what was, until recently, the world’s most valuable company.
The scandal plunged the chipmaker into crisis and sent shockwaves across an AI industry he helped bankroll.
It also emerged that the tech boss had other affairs, including with an employee and another with a senior executive within Nvidia.
Following news of his resignation, shares plunged by more than 10% and the company's value fell by around $600billion this week.
It was previously reported last week by allies of the tech giant that he was eyeing a return to the firm.
A petition calling for his reinstatement was backed by more than 200,000 people, including some Nvidia staff.