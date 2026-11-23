Nvidia has reinstalled Jensen Huang as president in the wake of his affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

Huang stepped down on November 12 as President and CEO after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy, Alice Huang.

He was also accused of affairs with two other Nvidia staffers.

On Monday, Nvidia announced that he had been reinstated to both positions by the Board of Directors, via a unanimous vote.

In a statement, Nvidia said it received input from "senior levels of the United States government" which led it to conclude that "Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk".

US President Donald Trump praised the Board for making the "correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO."

Writing on TruthSocial following the announcement, Trump described Huang as a "great patriot and national treasure".

He added that Jensen's leadership was needed for the "success and prosperity of not only the company, but the American economy" and that the government "does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct."

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