It comes as President Trump described Jensen Huang as an "honourable guy" despite admitting "hurting" his family

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks as President Donald Trump listens during an "Investing in America" event at the White House. Picture: UPI/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Tech giant Nvida saw its shares fall sharply this morning after an investigation was launched into its CEO who may have been targeted by a Chinese spy he had an affair with.

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Huang admitted in a message to employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife and took "full responsibility" for his actions, while Nvidia said the CEO was committed to continuing to lead the company without interruption. The woman in question is reported to be Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based company Megaspeed, whom US authorities were investigating. The company claims no evidence suggests either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised. However, its shares tumbled around 6 per cent in Frankfurt trading, extending last week's selloff and pushing the stock to fresh multi-month lows. Read more: Tech giant Nvidia launches investigation after CEO admits affair with ‘Chinese spy’ Read more: Trump says he was 'only kidding' about appointing UFC boss Dana White as press secretary

Huang, left, and his wife Lori Huang walk to the White House to attend a state dinner hosted for China's President Xi Jinping in September. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

The company stands to lose around $270 billion from its closing price on Friday, according to LSEG Datastream. Asked on Monday, China's foreign ministry said the "so-called Chinese spy narrative" was unsubstantiated. The New York Times reported last month that Huang had a relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based company Megaspeed, whom US authorities were investigating. US authorities have scrutinised Megaspeed, which buys AI chips from Nvidia, over suspicions it helped Beijing gain access to advanced AI chips that are barred from shipment to China. The NVIDIA Board is initiating an independent investigation in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

Jensen Huang has admitted having an affair. Picture: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty

However, Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone, said he did not think Huang would be replaced. He said: "If we genuinely thought he was going to step down, the stock would be down, it would be an absolute bloodbath, to be honest." "The so-called Chinese spy narrative is purely a groundless accusation, slander, and a smear," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing. President Trump defended Huang overnight, describing him as an "honourable guy". He told reporters: "I have not spoken to him about it. "I just know he's a fine person, but you never know what is going on.

Alice Huang was reportedly recruited to spy for China’s Ministry of State Security intelligence agency. Picture: LinkedIn

"I hope everything's fine. I think he's an honourable guy. He added that Huang had "done an amazing job for our country." Tesla CEO Elon Musk commented that he "agreed" with a post by Sequoia partner Shaun Maguire that said Huang "did something incredibly dumb" that was "bad for America" but that "Jensen is irreplaceable for America's AI leadership". The New York Times reported that Trump was briefed on the intelligence findings roughly a year ago and chose not to do anything with the information. The investigation adds to pressure on Nvidia at a time investors are already pulling back from uncertainty over the sustainability of the AI market, in which the company is a leader.

‘Trump was briefed on this last year.’



How could Nvidia’s boss fall into an affair without suspecting a chip-smuggling motive? LBC’s @willguyatt discusses what happens next with @NickFerrariLBC. pic.twitter.com/5xoiyBiiUi — LBC (@LBC) November 9, 2026