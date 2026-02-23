Forecasters are warning that the north-east US and some of the eastern Canadian provinces will face severe disruption

A blizzard has begun lashing the northeastern United States, leaving tens of thousands without power and bringing a travel ban to New York City. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

A blizzard has begun lashing the northeastern United States, leaving tens of thousands without power and bringing a travel ban to New York City.

Forecasters are warning that the north-east US and some of the eastern Canadian provinces will face severe disruption, with states of emergency declared across the region. The storm has seen 59 million people placed under weather warnings in the US. The blizzard is the most powerful storm in the region for at least a decade, with up to 28 inches of snow expected in New York City, according to Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Across New York state, wind gusts are expected to reach up to 70 mph (112km). Read More: Pictured: Hikers, 19 and 20, found dead in Snowdonia as tributes pour in Read More: Forecasted UK snow to bring Arctic winds and whiteout to 13 cities

New York City has closed its roads to all non-emergency vehicles amid the worst blizzard for a decade. Picture: Getty

Mayor Mamdani has taken the unusual step of asking New Yorkers to take to the streets to shovel snow, upping the pay to more than $30 per hour (£22.24). Mayor Mamdani said: “For those who want to do more to help your neighbours and earn some extra cash, you too can become an emergency snow shoveler. Just show up at your local sanitation garage… with your paperwork which is accessible online." The rate will jump to $45 and hour after the first 40 hours worked in a week. Mayor Mamdani also said that all streets, highways and bridges will be shut to traffic as the Big Apple braces for the storm. Schools in the city are also closed as part of the first blizzard warning for nine years in NYC.

The blizzard is the second major snowstorm since Mamdani took office at the beginning of the year. In the previous storm, 19 people lost their lives during a three-week cold snap. "It's gonna be difficult for most New Yorkers to get around because we still have to go to work," Brooklyn resident Brandon Smith told news agency AFP. "It's unfortunate [roads] are suspended as jobs are not gonna stop calling us in." New York's state Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for the whole state and has put 100 members of the National Guard on standby. "This will be something the likes of which we've not seen in years," she said. "People will be in the dark. Long Island and New York City and lower Hudson are literally in the direct eye of the storm." The US's National Weather Service (NWS) has warned the storm will bring an estimated 2-3 inches per hour, and that snowfall could reach 1-2ft (30-60cm) in places, resulting in "nearly impossible" travel conditions that were "extremely treacherous".

Boston, Massachusetts, has also closed its schools. Picture: Getty