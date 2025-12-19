NYE strike planned for Palace of Westminster security
The strike, set to last 24 hours, will see 300 PCS officers strike for the fourth time this winter.
Strike action planned by staff who protect the UK's Houses of Parliament is set to disrupt a planned event by Speaker of the Commons.
Listen to this article
Over 300 Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) members will strike on December 31 as part of an ongoing dispute over a loss of annual leave, pay and terms and conditions.
The strike is set to last 24 hours.
This marks the fourth day of strikes, following previous action in September and November.
The upcoming strike has already caused the cancellation of the Commons Terrace New Year's Eve event, and is expected to force Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, to cancel a charity function that evening.
The strikes would also cause difficulty for many working in the Palace of Westminster, with pass-holders — including members of the House of Commons and House of Lords — commonly bringing in guests to watch London's infamous New Year’s fireworks display from the riverside terrace.
In his position as speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay is responsible for the parliamentary estate, but he has refused to intervene in the dispute or speak up for the strikers.
PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “The employer has reduced members’ annual leave and incorrectly claimed that staff had agreed to it. This recent cash offer put to workers is nothing short of an insult.
“Our members want to negotiate but the Speaker won’t talk.
"Any MPs disappointed not to attend Sir Lindsay Hoyle’s charity event might think about donating to the branch’s strike fund instead.”