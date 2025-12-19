The strike, set to last 24 hours, will see 300 PCS officers strike for the fourth time this winter.

This is not the first time that PCS officers have gone on strike this year over pay, conditions, and the removal of annual leave. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Strike action planned by staff who protect the UK's Houses of Parliament is set to disrupt a planned event by Speaker of the Commons.

Over 300 Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) members will strike on December 31 as part of an ongoing dispute over a loss of annual leave, pay and terms and conditions. The strike is set to last 24 hours. This marks the fourth day of strikes, following previous action in September and November. Read more: Thousands of documents in Epstein Files released by US justice department Read more: King's throne in House of Lords targeted by left-wing activists

House of Commons security staff belonging to the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) trade union stand on a picket line outside Parliament on the first day of their strike over pay and cuts to annual leave. Picture: Alamy

The upcoming strike has already caused the cancellation of the Commons Terrace New Year's Eve event, and is expected to force Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, to cancel a charity function that evening. The strikes would also cause difficulty for many working in the Palace of Westminster, with pass-holders — including members of the House of Commons and House of Lords — commonly bringing in guests to watch London's infamous New Year’s fireworks display from the riverside terrace.

