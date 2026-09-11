Oasis tease 2027 tour announcement date and time
Liam and Noel Gallagher to continue beyond Live '25 comeback shows
Oasis are set to announce details of their 2027 tour next week, having confirmed that news is on the way with a massive light show over Manchester.
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Liam and Noel Gallagher buried a longstanding feud to return after 16 years with their Live '25 tour, which was a massive critical and commercial success.
The brothers have had a quiet 2026 and shied away from rumours of recording new music, with their 2008 album Dig Out Your Soul apparently being their last.
But the pair will be back in 2027, or at least they have very much suggested this with a drone light show over the Joie Stadium football ground at the Etihad Campus in Manchester.
On Thursday night, the lights showed the Oasis band logo and then read '14.09.26' before '4pm'.
This is considered to be the time when a 2027 tour will be announced.
Read also: Be Here Now... and Definitely Maybe next year? Gallagher brothers stand together at reunion documentary premiere
The band has previously been rumoured to have a date lined up for Knebworth House, the scene of one of their most famous shows in 1996.
Fans will be hoping to hear more from the Oasis back catalogue, with the same 23 songs being performed in the same order on all dates in 2025. The band left five UK number one singles out of their set.
Lyla and The Shock of the Lightning, which were not performed in a 1990s-heavy set, were both used by the band to soundtrack the video of the lights on their Instagram page.
Much of the promo took place in the views of Manchester City's complex, the club supported by both brothers.
Last week, the Gallaghers arrived by water taxi at the Venice Film Festival ahead of a documentary chronicling their blockbuster reunion tour.