Oasis are set to announce details of their 2027 tour next week, having confirmed that news is on the way with a massive light show over Manchester.

Liam and Noel Gallagher buried a longstanding feud to return after 16 years with their Live '25 tour, which was a massive critical and commercial success.

The brothers have had a quiet 2026 and shied away from rumours of recording new music, with their 2008 album Dig Out Your Soul apparently being their last.

But the pair will be back in 2027, or at least they have very much suggested this with a drone light show over the Joie Stadium football ground at the Etihad Campus in Manchester.

On Thursday night, the lights showed the Oasis band logo and then read '14.09.26' before '4pm'.

This is considered to be the time when a 2027 tour will be announced.

Read also: Be Here Now... and Definitely Maybe next year? Gallagher brothers stand together at reunion documentary premiere