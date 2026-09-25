Some might pay! Oasis 2027 tour tickets go on sale amid scam warning
Oasis Live 27 will see the group play 42 shows in Scotland, England, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, France, Italy, the US and Ireland.
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Oasis fans have begun to receive the first ticket codes for the band’s 2027 tour.
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Oasis Live 27 will see the group play 42 shows in Scotland, England, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, France, Italy, the US and Ireland.
Fans were asked to pre-register by 4pm on Thursday September 17.
They will be sent a unique, non-transferable code to access an allocated on-sale window.
In the UK, ticket sales will take place on September 25, 26 and 27, with three selling windows each day.
Fans will be informed directly which window they can access, and at what time.
The band have told fans to be wary of scammers attempting to impersonate Oasis or their ticket partners.
In a statement, they wrote: “Important: We have been made aware of possible Oasis ticket scams.
“As ticket information and unique codes are about to be distributed, please remain vigilant.
“Scammers may attempt to impersonate Oasis, our mailing list or our ticket partners.
“Please do not accept a code that is not sent by oasis@openstageit.com.”
Read More: How to get tickets as Oasis announce two extra Knebworth shows for 2027
Read More: Oasis return to Knebworth and announce massive 2027 world tour
Demand for the tour has been so great that Oasis added four extra dates, including two at Knebworth on September 25 and 26, where they famously played two concerts in August 1996 to an audience of more than 100,000 fans each night.
The band reunited last year for their Live 25 tour, which sold out within minutes of tickets going on sale, and was estimated by Forbes to have generated more than £293 million in revenue.
The reunion came after a long-standing feud between Noel Gallagher and brother Liam when the band split in 2009 – reportedly prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in France.