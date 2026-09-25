Oasis fans have begun to receive the first ticket codes for the band’s 2027 tour.

Oasis Live 27 will see the group play 42 shows in Scotland, England, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, France, Italy, the US and Ireland.

Fans were asked to pre-register by 4pm on Thursday September 17.

They will be sent a unique, non-transferable code to access an allocated on-sale window.

In the UK, ticket sales will take place on September 25, 26 and 27, with three selling windows each day.

Fans will be informed directly which window they can access, and at what time.

The band have told fans to be wary of scammers attempting to impersonate Oasis or their ticket partners.

In a statement, they wrote: “Important: We have been made aware of possible Oasis ticket scams.

“As ticket information and unique codes are about to be distributed, please remain vigilant.

“Scammers may attempt to impersonate Oasis, our mailing list or our ticket partners.

“Please do not accept a code that is not sent by oasis@openstageit.com.”