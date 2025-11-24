Gallaghers play final show of comeback tour in Sao Paulo with more to come, rumours suggest

Liam and Noel Gallagher shared a stage for the first time since 2009 this year. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Oasis finished their Live ‘25 world tour with a show in Sao Paulo on Sunday and fans will be hoping this was not their last ever performance together.

Noel Gallagher has been performing alongside his brother all summer. Picture: Alamy

Oasis released seven albums and a b-side compilation. Picture: Alamy

Will Oasis release more music? According to reports in the Sun, Oasis might look to release a greatest hits album - which would be their third after Stop the Clocks in 2006, and Time Flies in 2010. The latter album had every single the band released from 1994 to 2009, but the Sun reported over the weekend that a post-2000s best-of compilation might be in order. In 2023, Noel Gallagher said Liam had vetoed a project for a best of from this millennium which would feature album highlights and selected b-sides. There have been no official reports that the band will look to record new material, with their last album Dig Out Your Soul being released in 2008. No songs from that album were heard on Live ‘25.

Bonehead, of Oasis, didn't play in Brazil after being taken ill. Picture: Alamy