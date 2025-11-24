Oasis best-of album and more shows rumoured as Live '25 ends in Brazil
Gallaghers play final show of comeback tour in Sao Paulo with more to come, rumours suggest
Oasis finished their Live ‘25 world tour with a show in Sao Paulo on Sunday and fans will be hoping this was not their last ever performance together.
Liam and Noel Gallagher reunited this year for a run of sold-out shows across the UK this summer and then went on a worldwide run, which saw them play Australia and South America.
More shows in the future would meet demand, with the band’s sale process having been criticised for Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing” model leaving some fans out of pocket.
Younger fans might also be hoping for a different setlist, with Oasis playing the same 23 songs for the entire tour, which meant leaving out five number-one singles.
Frontman Liam Gallagher has teased what might happen in a series of tweets, which could potentially be taken with a pinch of salt - especially after his recent advertised “announcement,” turned out to be a self-proclamation that, “I am the f****** b******!”
Here is what we know about the future of the band.
Will Oasis release more music?
According to reports in the Sun, Oasis might look to release a greatest hits album - which would be their third after Stop the Clocks in 2006, and Time Flies in 2010.
The latter album had every single the band released from 1994 to 2009, but the Sun reported over the weekend that a post-2000s best-of compilation might be in order.
In 2023, Noel Gallagher said Liam had vetoed a project for a best of from this millennium which would feature album highlights and selected b-sides.
There have been no official reports that the band will look to record new material, with their last album Dig Out Your Soul being released in 2008.
No songs from that album were heard on Live ‘25.
Will Oasis tour next year?
Oasis have not confirmed any shows, but Liam Gallagher has hinted that more shows could be around the corner, with 2026 being 30 years since the band’s iconic show at Knebworth House.
There have also been rumours of a show at the Ethihad, home of Manchester City football club - the team whom both brothers support.
A fan asked on Twitter: “Are you sad that tour is ending soon?”
Liam replied: “I’m not actually as I know things you don’t know.”
But Liam then said that next year might be “a little enthusiastic,” to start considering what more they could do as a band.
The famously fractious brothers did, however, not fall out on this tour and Noel has even said he enjoyed the experience of sharing a stage with his younger sibling.
“It's great being back in the band with Liam - I forgot how funny he was,” Noel said over the summer.