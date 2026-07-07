If confirmed, the Knebworth run would make Oasis the most-played act in the venue’s history

Oasis are reportedly planning a huge return to the stage in 2027. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Oasis are reportedly planning a huge return to the stage in 2027, with the reunited band said to be lining up a 12-night residency at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium and a record-breaking six shows at Knebworth.

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According to reports, Noel and Liam Gallagher are expected to play 12 homecoming dates at the Etihad over six weeks from June, before heading to Hertfordshire for six Knebworth concerts in September. If confirmed, the Knebworth run would make Oasis the most-played act in the venue’s history, with the six dates reportedly set to draw a combined crowd of around 750,000 fans. A source said: “Oasis’ schedule is booked. It’s 12 nights at the Etihad over six weeks starting in June. They will then play Knebworth six times over a three-week period in September.” The insider added: “Dates could be added but for now that’s the master plan.” Read more: Angie Best ‘days away’ from major surgery as former model shares cancer update Read more: Harry Styles’ sister tells star ‘I’m so proud of you’ in emotional speech at final Wembley show

Oasis performed at Knebworth in August 1996. Picture: Getty

The Britpop legends reunited last year for their 41-date Oasis Live ’25 tour, marking the end of the brothers’ long-running feud after the band’s split in 2009. Reports suggest a second run of shows had always been part of the plan, with an announcement now expected in August. A source said: “Noel and Liam always planned for the tour to have a second run.” The Etihad would be a fitting venue for the Gallagher brothers, who are lifelong Manchester City fans, while Knebworth holds a special place in Oasis folklore after their two iconic 1996 shows drew 250,000 people and saw 2.6 million ticket applications. A source said: “Knebworth is a special place for Noel and Liam.”

The Gallagher brothers are lifelong Manchester City fans. Picture: Getty