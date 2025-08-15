Tragedy as Oasis fan dies hours before Edinburgh show
An Oasis fan died just hours before he was due to see the band in Edinburgh last week after collapsing in his hotel room.
Alessandro Croce, a 30-year-old from Teramo in central Italy, was getting ready to see the Gallagher brothers at Murrayfield Stadium on August 9 when he suddenly took ill.
Despite the best efforts of his friends and paramedics to save him, they were unsuccessful.
It is believed the Italian, who was a dentist and amateur basketball player, had suffered a cardiac arrest.
Mayor of Teramo Gianguido D'Alberto has led tributes for Mr Croce since his death, writing that "our city is profoundly shaken by the passing" on social media.
Mr Croce's team Basketball Teramo said they felt "deep pain" at the "sudden and premature" passing of their player, adding that his teammates were "literally devastated".
"Alessandro was not only a pillar of our team, but an integral part of our history and of the heart of our association," a statement on social media reads.
"His memory and smile will remain forever alive in every match."