An Oasis fan died just hours before he was due to see the band in Edinburgh last week after collapsing in his hotel room.

Alessandro Croce, a 30-year-old from Teramo in central Italy, was getting ready to see the Gallagher brothers at Murrayfield Stadium on August 9 when he suddenly took ill.

Despite the best efforts of his friends and paramedics to save him, they were unsuccessful.

It is believed the Italian, who was a dentist and amateur basketball player, had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Mayor of Teramo Gianguido D'Alberto has led tributes for Mr Croce since his death, writing that "our city is profoundly shaken by the passing" on social media.

Read more: Police conclude investigation into death of Gogglebox star George Gilbey

Read more: What are Saudi marriage laws and what does it mean for Cristiano Ronaldo?