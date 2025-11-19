An Oasis fan who fell from a height at the band's Wembley gig died in a 'tragic accident', a pre-inquest review heard.

"We do not suspect any third party involvement.

Detective Sergeant James Raffin, from the Met Police, told the hearing: "From a police point of view, this is no longer a criminal prosecution.

Barnet Coroner's Court heard on Wednesday that the police have completed their investigation into Mr Claydon's death.

Landscape gardener Lee Claydon, 45, of Bournemouth, Dorset, died following the incident at the London stadium on August 2.

"This, from everything we have seen, was a tragic accident.

"From a police point of view, I would say our investigation is complete."

DS Raffin said he had seen a toxicology report and said there were "no concerns there".

He told the hearing that Mr Claydon had drunk alcohol, but said this was "expected" and "normal for any of the people attending".

The officer said he was aware the family had concerns over the "circumstances on the night", and said he would pass these on to officials at Brent Council.

He said the force have ruled out the possibility of a suicide and will hand their report over to the local authority, who will now review the documents.

Senior Coroner Andrew Walker said the full inquest will take place on February 26 next year.

He said: "It looks like we are going to be in a position next February to have reports from the London Borough of Brent over the circumstances and also we will have by then the police investigation report."

Mr Claydon's inquest opening, which took place in September, heard that the Oasis fan was taken to a medical centre in Wembley after the fall where he was pronounced dead at 10.38pm.

A post-mortem examination on August 6 gave the preliminary medical cause of death as "multiple bodily injuries".

The fall happened during a run of stadium shows for the rock band's sell-out Live '25 reunion tour - their first since splitting in 2009.

Oasis previously said in a statement: "We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show.

"Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved."