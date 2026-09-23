How to get tickets as Oasis announce two extra Knebworth shows for 2027
Gallagher brothers return to Hertfordshire for more dates after demand for dates
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Oasis have announced two more dates for Knebworth House as part of their Live '27 tour.
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Noel and Liam Gallagher have got the band back together to go back on the road next year and previously announced four dates for the Hertfordshire location - scene of their iconic 1996 shows.
Oasis announced two more Knebworth dates on Wednesday, bringing the total to six, and also one extra show in Rome and in Munich, bringing Live '27 to 42 dates - although no shows will be in London.
The band's management said there will not be any further shows to be added, nor will there be new music.
Oasis have rescheduled their July 24 show in Paris to July 20 due to railway works near the Stade de France.
Read also: The Masterplan: Oasis 2027 plans as Knebworth licence granted
📣 Just announced:— Oasis (@oasis) September 23, 2026
Due to phenomenal demand, extra shows in the UK, Italy and Germany have been added to Oasis Live ‘27!
Knebworth: September 25 & 26
Rome: July 26
Munich: July 06
🚨 Oasis will also now play Paris on July 20 & 23, due to railway engineering works near the venue… pic.twitter.com/Sbuwxyc4pB
When are the new Knebworth dates?
The additional dates added will be for September 25 and 26.
How to get tickets for Live '27
All fans were required to get a ticket code before September 17 by registering an email online.
The code and further details of how to buy tickets will then be emailed to fans.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 25, Saturday, September 26, and Sunday, September 27.
Fans will need to make a Ticketmaster account in advance and enter their code.