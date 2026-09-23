Oasis have announced two more dates for Knebworth House as part of their Live '27 tour.

Noel and Liam Gallagher have got the band back together to go back on the road next year and previously announced four dates for the Hertfordshire location - scene of their iconic 1996 shows.

Oasis announced two more Knebworth dates on Wednesday, bringing the total to six, and also one extra show in Rome and in Munich, bringing Live '27 to 42 dates - although no shows will be in London.

The band's management said there will not be any further shows to be added, nor will there be new music.

Oasis have rescheduled their July 24 show in Paris to July 20 due to railway works near the Stade de France.

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