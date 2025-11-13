Liam Gallagher has dropped a big hint that Oasis could be back once more, as their Live ‘25 tour draws to a close.

The Britpop legends played 17 sold-out shows across the UK over the summer, in what proved to be a massive boon for the economy, before touring North America and Australia.

Now the Gallaghers have only five more planned shows left in South America, with Live ‘25 finishing in Sao Paulo on November 23.

Oasis split in 2009 after a one bust-up too many between the fractious brothers, but the comeback has been a big success since their first show in Cardiff in July.

There are no other dates announced and Oasis have said repeatedly that the performances will not be filmed. But singer Liam has hinted that the band may be back, if not for a while.