'I know things': Liam Gallagher drops massive hint that Oasis might be back after Live '25
Live '25 might not be the last we see of the Gallagher brothers
Liam Gallagher has dropped a big hint that Oasis could be back once more, as their Live ‘25 tour draws to a close.
The Britpop legends played 17 sold-out shows across the UK over the summer, in what proved to be a massive boon for the economy, before touring North America and Australia.
Now the Gallaghers have only five more planned shows left in South America, with Live ‘25 finishing in Sao Paulo on November 23.
Oasis split in 2009 after a one bust-up too many between the fractious brothers, but the comeback has been a big success since their first show in Cardiff in July.
There are no other dates announced and Oasis have said repeatedly that the performances will not be filmed. But singer Liam has hinted that the band may be back, if not for a while.
Are Oasis going to come back in 2026? Liam Gallagher drops big hint
A fan asked on Twitter: “Are you sad that tour is ending soon?”
Liam replied: “I’m not actually as I know things you don’t know.”
He then told fans to Google what this means. A search shows results for a potential return to Knebworth House, the Hertfordshire venue, where they played a famous concert in 1996.
This led to another fan asking if they would be back in 2026.
“Next year might be a little enthusiastic,” Liam added.
Oasis have played the same 23 songs for every show, which has led to five number one singles being missed off the setlist.
Since October, they have been without founding guitarist Paul Arthurs, Bonehead, who shared news that he is being treated for cancer.
The remaining Live ‘25 tour dates
- November 15: Buenos Aires, Argentina,
- November 16: Buenos Aires, Argentina,
- November 18: Santiago, Chile
- November 22: Sao Paulo, Brazil
- November 23: Sao Paulo, Brazil
The Live ‘25 setlist
- Hello
- Acquiesce
- Morning Glory
- Some Might Say
- Bring It on Down
- Cigarettes & Alcohol
- Fade Away
- Supersonic
- Roll With It
- Talk Tonight
- Little by Little
- Half a World Away
- D'You Know What I Mean?
- Stand By Me
- Cast No Shadow
- Slide Away
- Whatever
- Live Forever
- Rock 'n' Roll Star
ENCORE
- The Masterplan
- Don't Look Back In Anger
- Wonderwall
- Champagne Supernova