Oasis Live ‘25 ready to return to London
Two more nights at Wembley Stadium planned as Gallaghers bid farewell to UK on Live '25 tour
Oasis Live ‘25 Tour is set to return to London’s Wembley Stadium this weekend, giving British fans one final chance to enjoy the comeback shows.
After several dates in North America, the Gallaghers and their bandmates will play two more gigs in the capital on Saturday and Sunday, having already headlined five times this summer.
Tickets have sold out for the UK finale concerts, although there may be resale options available with Time Out finding pairs being sold on Stubhub and Viagogo from £450.
Live ‘25 has been a critical and commercial success, with an estimated £1bn contribution to the British economy from sales and travel from the 15 concerts so far.
Oasis began their tour in July in Cardiff and are set to finish the run of shows in November with two nights in the Brazilian city São Paulo.
On Wednesday, the band announced an “unplugged” version of their 1995 single Morning Glory to mark its 30th anniversary, NME has reported. It will be released on vinyl with five other “unplugged” tracks on October 3.
The next London shows will also be marked with an official fan shop reopening in Piccadilly Circus on September 26 and 27, which will stock merchandise, music and Adidas tie-in clothing.
There are no Oasis dates planned beyond Live ‘25, but Manchester Evening News has reported that rumours are rife of a date at the Etihad Stadium next summer.
Manchester City’s homeground will host Take That’s Circus anniversary tour, bringing the ground into action for music for the first time in three years.
Given the Gallagher brothers support City it would be an appropriate setting, but no plans have been announced so far.
Here are the remaining tour dates and set list.
Oasis Live ‘25 remaining tour dates
- September 27: London, Wembley Stadium
- September 28: London, Wembley Stadium
- October 31: Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
- November 1: Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
- November 4: Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
- November 7: Sydney, Accor Stadium
- November 8: Sydney, Accor Stadium
- November 15: Buenos Aires, Estadio River Plate
- November 16: Buenos Aires, Estadio River Plate
- November 19: Santiago, Estadio Nacional
- November 22: São Paulo, Estadio MorumBIS
- November 23: São Paulo, Estadio MorumBIS
Oasis Live ‘25 setlist
- Hello
- Acquiesce
- Morning Glory
- Some Might Say
- Bring It on Down
- Cigarettes & Alcohol
- Fade Away
- Supersonic
- Roll With It
- Talk Tonight
- Little by Little
- Half a World Away
- D'You Know What I Mean?
- Stand By Me
- Cast No Shadow
- Slide Away
- Whatever
- Live Forever
- Rock 'n' Roll Star
ENCORE
- The Masterplan
- Don't Look Back In Anger
- Wonderwall
- Champagne Supernova