Oasis guitarist Gem Archer has said the band’s Live ‘25 setlist was originally four songs longer, although he did not say which songs missed the cut.

The Britpop band played the same 23 songs for every one of their comeback shows, with five number one singles not being played once across the 41 performances worldwide.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Archer told Guitar World upon seeing the original 27 song setlist.

“I was like, ‘Wow – and we haven’t even gotten to Supersonic yet!’ It was just ridiculous from there. The boys had been sorting it out for ages. It got amended; we’d started with, I think, 27 songs, and it ended up being 23.”

Lyla, Columbia, Songbird, The Importance Of Being Idle, The Hindu Times, Let There Be Love, and Stop Crying Your Heart Out were all among the hits not played.

Oasis wrapped their tour in Brazil last month and frontman Liam Gallagher has hinted that more shows could follow after the success of Live ‘25. However, a recent “announcement” he hyped on Twitter, turned out to be a message reading “It’s CHRISTMAS.”