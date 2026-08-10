Oasis's promoter SJM Concerts have been granted a licence to host events at Knebworth House, giving the biggest hint that the band will be back to the scene of one of their most famous shows.

North Hertfordshire Council last week granted an indefinite licence to SJM, which means that the Gallaghers can now plan a return to the 125,000-capacity venue, where they played two nights in August 1996.

Liam Gallagher headlines a mini festival over two nights at Knebworth in 2022, but rumours have been amok since his band reformed to play stadiums worldwide in their Live '25 Tour.

After Live '25 was announced, the band tweeted in 2024: "Contrary to reports in some UK tabloid media today, Oasis will not be playing Knebworth Park in the future. There are no plans for any further UK dates beyond the currently announced UK stadium tour."

Oasis have not confirmed any 2027 plans, but there have been reports that they are lining up six nights at Knebworth in September 2027.

Baroness Sharon Taylor of Stevenage told the House of Lords in October 2025 that the band would be back at Knebworth. "Next July I'll have the benefit of five days of Oasis concerts in the fantastic venue at Knebworth House, which is just about a mile away from my house," she said.

But she later rowed back on these claims.

She later told the press: "I was speaking hypothetically following speculation that they would play Knebworth again as they did in August 1996. I understand the band have not confirmed this."

SJM also manages The Prodigy and Take That.

Read also: All Saints, Blur and DJ Fat Tony pay tribute to acclaimed producer William Orbit