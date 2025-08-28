Oasis show descends into chaos as footage of concert brawl emerges
Footage of a brawl breaking out during an Oasis gig in Toronto has emerged, showing the concert descending into chaos.
Fans filmed the scrap on camera as fists were thrown during the iconic Britpop group’s performance.
In the clips, a group of men could be seen in the altercation with other members of the crowd as by standers attempted to break it up.
One punter dropped to the ground before another seemingly got stuck in with fighting.
As tensions eased one woman appeared unphased as she began dancing in the middle of the crowd.
Fans took to social media as they blasted the attendees for their violent behaviour.
“Spend all that money and wait all that time just to do this. Crazy,” one wrote on Reddit.
“Ridiculous behaviour! Just enjoy the show!'; 'Imagine waiting all these years just to get kicked out of the show,” another said.
Oasis kicked off their Live ‘25 tour, with two nostalgia filled nights in Cardiff seeing the Gallaghers reunite on stage for the first time since 2009.
There has been huge demand to see the first shows since the band imploded all those years ago.
After Toronto, the band will play in Chicago, Pasadena and Mexico City before heading to Australia and later Brazil for their world tour.
Guitarist Noel said the six-piece have been "completely blown away" by the response so far and disclosed that his “legs turned to jelly” before the opening performance in July.
He added: "I guess when it's all said and done, we'll sit and reflect on it. But it's great being back in the band with Liam - I forgot how funny he was.
"I couldn't do the stadium thing like he does it; it's not in my nature. But I've got to say, I think, you know, good for you mate. He's been amazing."