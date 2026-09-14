Oasis return to Knebworth and announce massive 2027 world tour
Liam and Noel Gallagher to get the band back together once more next year
Oasis have announced the next stage of their comeback with worldwide shows for 2027 to follow on from their massive Live '25.
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The Gallagher brothers confirmed on Monday that they will get the band back together next year, after last week teasing an announcement with a light show around their native Manchester.
Their tour will see the brothers play at the Etihad Stadium, home of their beloved Manchester City, as well as returning to Knebworth House, the scene of their iconic 1996 shows.
Fans will be hoping that Oasis will play some of the hits that missed the cut in 2025, including four unplayed number one singles, as well as some classics from their 1990s heyday.
An announcement from 4pm read: "After a period of reflection 'The Most Damaging Pop Cultural Force In Recent British History' has declared itself fit for purpose and will once again return to lift the spirits of the people.
"Come witness the fitness. It shall be a sight to behold.”
As well as dates around the UK, there will also be shows across Europe and in the US.
Here is what we know about the announcement.
Read also: Be Here Now... and Definitely Maybe next year? Gallagher brothers stand together at reunion documentary premiere
How to get tickets
For your chance to buy tickets you must register by September 17 at 4pm at: https://OasisMusic.lnk.to/L27Registration
Oasis were criticised at the point of sale for the Live '25 tickets, which saw Ticketmaster apply its dynamic pricing model, with the cost rising and falling in-line with demand.
Ticketmaster said on the back of the initial row that it would change how the tickets are sold, with the advertising watchdog receiving hundreds of complaints.
Oasis setlist for Live'25
- Hello
- Acquiesce
- Morning Glory
- Some Might Say
- Bring It on Down
- Cigarettes & Alcohol
- Fade Away
- Supersonic
- Roll With It
- Talk Tonight
- Little by Little
- Half a World Away
- D'You Know What I Mean?
- Stand By Me
- Cast No Shadow
- Slide Away
- Whatever
- Live Forever
- Rock 'n' Roll Star
ENCORE
- The Masterplan
- Don't Look Back In Anger
- Wonderwall
- Champagne Supernova