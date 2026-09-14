Oasis have announced the next stage of their comeback with worldwide shows for 2027 to follow on from their massive Live '25.

The Gallagher brothers confirmed on Monday that they will get the band back together next year, after last week teasing an announcement with a light show around their native Manchester.

Their tour will see the brothers play at the Etihad Stadium, home of their beloved Manchester City, as well as returning to Knebworth House, the scene of their iconic 1996 shows.

Fans will be hoping that Oasis will play some of the hits that missed the cut in 2025, including four unplayed number one singles, as well as some classics from their 1990s heyday.

An announcement from 4pm read: "After a period of reflection 'The Most Damaging Pop Cultural Force In Recent British History' has declared itself fit for purpose and will once again return to lift the spirits of the people.

"Come witness the fitness. It shall be a sight to behold.”

As well as dates around the UK, there will also be shows across Europe and in the US.

Here is what we know about the announcement.

Read also: Be Here Now... and Definitely Maybe next year? Gallagher brothers stand together at reunion documentary premiere