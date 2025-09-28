Oasis commemorated Ricky Hatton with a touching tribute at their Wembley gig on Saturday night after his death aged 46.

Support act Richard Ashcroft was also said to have dedicated song Bittersweet Symphony to Hatton.

As they performed Live Forever to the 90,000-strong crowd, a giant photo of Hatton appeared on the screens, according to several reports.

At their first UK gig since Hatton's death, Liam and Noel Gallagher remembered the Stockport-born fighter during their Live '25 comeback tour.

The boxer was found dead by his manager at his home in Manchester on September 14. His cause of death has yet to be determined.

After Hatton's death, Liam Gallagher said he was "absolutely devastated" on X.

He wrote: “Absolutely devastated to hear the news about RICKY HATTON it was an absolute honour to know him and carry his belts RIP CHAMP LIVE FOREVER LG.”

A longtime friend of the Gallagher brothers and Oasis fan, Liam and Noel famously walked Hatton to the ring for his fight against Paul Malignaggi in Las Vegas in 2008.

Hatton also attended the Oasis homecoming shows at Heaton Park this summer.

In an interview with TalkSport, Noel said he had spoken to Hatton in the days leading up to his death.

“We were texting each other last week,” he said.

“I saw him at Heaton Park a couple of times that night, and he was on standard Ricky form.”

Noel added: "It is such a shame because he is a great Mancunian, and a lovely, lovely lad; he was one of us.”

In January, Hatton told Vegas Insider: "Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to be a boxing world champion, support Man City and listen to Oasis.

“But I became a four-time world champion in two weight classes, ended up boxing at the Etihad Stadium in front of 55,000 people, and became mates with Noel and Liam Gallagher over the years.”

Hatton won 45 of his 48 fights throughout his stellar career, which spanned from 1997 to 2012.

He was also a major advocate for boxer's mental health, and bravely shared his struggles after his retirement from the sport in 2012.

