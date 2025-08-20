Oasis have reportedly been told to “keep quiet” about Donald Trump as their Live ‘25 Tour heads to the US following a successful run of British shows.

Noel Gallagher has paid tribute to his brother Liam after their first performances together for 16 years, with the band having already wrapped 17 dates in the UK and Ireland.

Guitarist Noel said the six-piece have been "completely blown away" by the response and disclosed that his “legs turned to jelly” before the opening performance in July.

He added: "I guess when it's all said and done, we'll sit and reflect on it. But it's great being back in the band with Liam - I forgot how funny he was.

"I couldn't do the stadium thing like he does it; it's not in my nature. But I've got to say, I think, you know, good for you mate. He's been amazing."

The Gallaghers have two more dates at London’s Wembley Stadium in September but not before nine shows in North America, which include five in Trump’s US.

And the pair have been told to not risk jeopardising the tour and to keep their opinions of the president to themselves, reports the Star.

Noel has previously said his environmental policies are “scary,” while Liam was a bit more generalised in calling Mr Trump a “d****”.

“My advice to Oasis is simple: stay out of American politics,” a source told the Star.

“If they want their US tour to go ahead without disruption, it would be wise to keep quiet on all things Trump.”

Oasis have so-far played the same 23-song setlist and fans are wondering if there will be any surprises for the US, Canada and Mexico performances.

Most of the tickets for the world tour, which later takes in South America and Australia, are sold out but there are still a few up for grabs.

Oasis Live ‘25 setlist