Oat-based milk alternatives must not be described as 'milk', the Supreme Court has ruled.

Wednesday's ruling effectively prevents oat drink manufacturers from using the word 'milk' for oat-based, vegan drinks and related products.

The Supreme Court’s decision comes after a long fought battle by popular plant-based brand Oatly, who trademarked the phrase 'Post Milk Generation' in 2021.

However, following two appeals, judges upheld the ruling that Oatly's trademark was invalid as it contained the word 'milk' in a way that contravenes UK trading rules for non-dairy products.

Dairy UK, which represents milk producers, claimed the firm had breached rules preventing the use of terms such as “milk” and “cheese” to market any product that is not derived from animal milk.

In the wake of the ruling, legal experts have said that vegan food companies will now be required to use alternative terms, including “plant-based drink” or “oat drink” instead of using “oat milk” on product marketing and packing.

