An anonymous woman on the scales. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Obesity is an important driver of rising cancer rates among the under-50s, a major new study suggests.

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While it does not explain the whole story and more evidence is needed, scientists said they believed being overweight or obese plays a role, possibly due to increased levels of insulin and inflammation. Researchers have become increasingly concerned in recent years about trends showing rising cancer rates in young adults, such as bowel and ovarian cancer. In 2023, around 31,000 cancers were diagnosed in people aged 20 to 49 in England – roughly one in 1,000 people. In contrast, far more (244,000) cases were diagnosed in those aged 50 to 79 – roughly one in every 100. Of the younger group, breast cancer was most common (8,500 cases), while bowel cancer accounted for 3,000 cases and melanoma skin cancer 2,800. In the new study, experts at the Institute of Cancer Research, London (ICR) and Imperial College London, found that while rates of several cancers have increased in younger adults over the past two decades, most known risk factors for these cancers – such as smoking, drinking alcohol, red or processed meats, low fibre intake and lack of exercise – were stable or declining in the run up to diagnosis. This means these factors are unlikely to substantially explain the increase in cancer cases, they suggested. Read more: 'Life-changing' weight-loss jab approved to cut heart attack risk for millions Read more: Obesity jab users gain back two-thirds of weight after they stop taking the medication, study finds

Overweight woman being weighed. Picture: Alamy

However, the study, published in the journal BMJ Oncology, found that increases in body mass index (BMI) alone are not enough to explain the overall rise in cancer among younger adults in England. There must be other additional causes for the rise, whether suspected causes or currently unknown, the team said. Most cancers with rates rising in younger adults are also increasing in older adults, suggesting there are common causes between the two. Professor Montse Garcia-Closas, from the ICR, said data suggested around 15% of bowel cancer in younger people could be down to being overweight or obese, with around 40% to 50% in total down to the effect of combined known risk factors such as obesity, lack of exercise, alcohol and smoking. She told a media briefing: “Our main conclusion is that although BMI is our best clue, much of the increase still remains unexplained, and we’ve done some additional analysis that show that most likely what’s missing is not just a single cause unexplained, but it’s likely a combination of multiple factors that act together.” The team suggested that between 2001 and 2019, around 20% of the increase in bowel cancer was explained by the increases in BMI over this period of time. Professor Amy Berrington, from the ICR, said: “Although rates have been increasing, cancer in young people is still a rare disease.” Professor Marc Gunter, from Imperial, said obesity is a known risk factor for around 19 different cancers. He added: “For some of these cancers, including colorectal (bowel) cancer, we think this could be partly caused by higher levels of hormones such as insulin which is often elevated in people with obesity, as well as inflammation. “We know people with obesity have higher levels of insulin, and insulin is a growth factor and has been linked to cancer. “In a recent study, we actually found that insulin in particular might be playing a role in early onset colorectal (bowel) cancer, and this is actually an area of very active research at the moment.”

Experts say restritcions on junk food would help keep people healthy. Picture: Alamy