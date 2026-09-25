Obesity is draining £20bn from Britain’s economy. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Britain's economy is losing £20bn every year due to obesity which is leaving employees too sick to work, according to new research.

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The £19.6bn economic cost adds to £14.2bn in healthcare costs, bringing the total annual burden of excess weight to £33.8bn. Out of the eight European countries studied, including Germany, Italy, France and Spain, Britain suffers the most productivity losses from excess body fat. Britain’s £19.6bn cost was equivalent to £19.4bn in Germany, despite its smaller population. Want LBC stories before everyone else? Set us as your Preferred Source on Google Read more: Overcrowding in UK’s A&E departments ‘killing around 550 patients every week’

The £19.6bn economic cost is in addition to £14.2bn in healthcare costs. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Mother fears children poisoned by cancer-causing ‘forever chemicals’ near factory The study, undertaken by independent research organisation Office for Health Economics, shows that almost £8bn lost comes from people leaving the workforce because of ill health. Almost £5.5bn is lost through reduced productivity among people working while unwell, while sick leave costs £2.4bn. Richard Torbett, chief executive of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, told The Telegraph: "Excess weight and obesity cost the UK £33.8bn a year, equivalent to 1.4 per cent of GDP,” he said. "Most of that, £19.6bn, never appears on an NHS balance sheet. It is lost to the economy through people who are too unwell to stay in work."

The analysis calls for stronger action to tackle obesity. Picture: Alamy