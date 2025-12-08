Concerns have been raised by experts that Gen Z could become the "left-behind generation" when it comes to health.

And the proportion of 15 to 24-year-olds with a disability more than doubled between 2011 and 2021.

The report also points out that the proportion of 17 to 19-year-olds with a probable mental health disorder has more than doubled from 10% in 2017 to 23% in 2023.

Danielle Jefferies, analyst at The King’s Fund, said there was a “steady increase” in the proportion of 16 to 24-year-olds who are obese, from 31% in 2002 to 37% in 2022.

This is largely due to rates of mental health conditions and obesity among teenagers and young adults.

Ms Jeffries also said that this age group has the highest rate of adults living in relative poverty.

Another fear highlighted by The King's Trust is Gen Z's increasing "disengagement" with NHS services.

It stated Gen Z are now “struggling” to access support for mental health conditions or disability because “services have not kept up with demand."

People aged between 16 and 35 report “poorer experiences” than older adults across a number of services including GP and hospital care, as well as urgent and emergency care and mental health services.

However, some positive trends have been noted including fewer Gen Z drinking alcohol and smoking compared to other generations.

“To improve the health of younger generations, the Government either needs to re-engage Gen Z with NHS services, or health policy needs to increasingly look beyond the NHS to shift health outcomes,” The King's Trust said.

Ms Jefferies told the Press Association: “Whilst we’ve seen some positive trends among young people between the ages of 16 and 24 – with smoking and alcohol consumption rates declining – worryingly, we are in the midst of a mental health crisis which is not being tackled fast enough.

“And while the rates of probable mental health disorders are increasing for all age groups, 16 and 17-year-olds are more likely to be affected than those under 16.

“On top of this, a quarter of 16 to 24-year-olds, which equates to more than 1.2 million young people, are living in poverty – one of the most crucial drivers of poor health.”

It comes as the government pledges to create the “healthiest generation of children ever.'

The King's Trust praised efforts to “turn the tide on the health on Generation Alpha” but warned that Gen Z “must not become the left-behind generation."

Ms Jeffries continued: “Recent measures to improve the health and well-being of children, such as reducing the amount of sugar in drinks, extending free school meals and lifting the two-child cap are powerful steps to improving children’s lives.

“However, while these are laudable efforts to help turn the tide on the healthof Generation Alpha, there needs to be a greater focus on older children and those transitioning into adulthood.

“Tackling the wider determinants of poor health such as housing and air pollution will also be key in driving better physical and mental health outcomes for young people.

“Gen Z must not become the left-behind generation, as without greater intervention, they too will feel the effects of poor health and well-being for the rest of their lives.”