The global obesity crisis is nothing new. For decades, developed and developing nations alike have experienced rising weights and a torrent of associated health problems resulting from obesity.

From diabetes to cardiovascular disease and strokes, obesity has not only made people around the world less healthy, it has shortened lifespans. Over my nearly 20 years as an obesity medicine doctor, this change has been rapid, drastic, and alarming. But there are meaningful ways to help combat this crisis.

In England alone, 64.5 percent of adults are overweight or living with obesity – beaten only by nations like the United States where this number sits at 73.6 percent. By 2040, estimates suggest more than 70% of UK adults will be overweight or have obesity – taxing the already-strained national healthcare systems that aren’t equipped to handle the costly issues that come with such high obesity rates.

But what’s at the core of this crisis? For decades, Brits have been sold a lie – that obesity is a personal choice or a failure of willpower. This misconception has led to shame and inaction, causing this condition to dangerously rise.

People are told to “eat healthier and exercise more,” but they are rarely taught that obesity is a disease that can be treated with behavioural changes and, if clinically appropriate, with medication to help them lose and manage weight. On top of all of this, local health commissioners are now tightening access to NHS weight-loss injections – putting innovative medicines just out of reach.

But there’s still time to reverse the effects of this dangerous condition and help build a healthier, happier population.

In my experience, most patients with obesity aren't just starting their weight loss journey, they’ve been on it for years, if not a lifetime. The advent of GLP-1s marks the start of a new era. Now when a patient starts a new diet, starts exercising, gets the recommended seven hours of restorative sleep a night, the one thing that they don’t have to battle is the constant physiological hunger that so often derails progress. That’s why I advise a comprehensive approach to weight loss care, combining clinical access and support, including medication where clinically appropriate, alongside nutrition and activity. This holistic approach empowers patients to move past the cycle of stop-and-start progress and toward lasting, sustainable health.

As we embark on a new year, the UK stands at a crossroads. On one side is the current path, one of sick communities and an overburdened healthcare system.

Down the other road, we reverse this obesity trend through proactive, comprehensive care that tears down barriers to better health. We should welcome new treatment plans, new lifestyles, and new ways to give people the tools to manage their weight.

I’m ready to support those ready to take that first step toward a brighter, healthier future. Are you?

Dr. Craig Primack MD is a doctor with more than 20 years experience as a dedicated weight loss expert. He serves as the Head of Weight Loss for Hims & Hers. Views expressed are his own.

