Rachel Reeves has insisted she still has confidence in the OBR chairman

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) chairman has offered to resign after their fiscal outlook was published prematurely before the Budget.

The document, which revealed the contents of Rachel Reeves' Budget, was accidentally published shortly before midday on Wednesday, half an hour before the Chancellor announced the measures. The head of the OBR Richard Hughes confirmed he would quit if the Chancellor and the Commons committee lost confidence in him over the incident. He said: "We take budget security incredibly seriously, which is why this investigation is already under way and will report very swiftly by early next week. "Personally, I serve day-to-day subject to the confidence of the Chancellor and the Treasury Committee. If they both conclude, in light of that investigation, they no longer have confidence in me then, of course, I will resign, which is what you do when you're the chair of something called the Office for Budget Responsibility."

In an interview on Thursday morning, Mr Hughes said an "external person" may have been able to access the link to the fiscal outlook He said: "Well, the documents weren't published on our webpage itself. "It appears there was a link that someone was able to access – an external person. "We need to get to the bottom of what exactly happened. We're going to do a full investigation. "There'll be a full report to Parliament. "We're going to do that work quickly so people can have assurance in our systems and that can be restored." Mr Hughes said the investigation would include expert insight from Professor Ciaran Martin, the former head of the National Cyber Security Centre, and would report to the Treasury and the Treasury Committee. On Thursday, Ms Reeves said she retains confidence in Mr Hughes despite the leak, but admitted she was "at the higher end of the anger scale" when she discovered her Budget had been leaked.

"There's an urgent review that will report very quickly."



