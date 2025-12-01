The document, which revealed the contents of Rachel Reeves’ Budget, was accidentally published shortly before midday on Wednesday

OBR chairman Richard Hughes. Picture: Parliament TV

By Alice Padgett

Office for Budget Responsibility chairman Richard Hughes has resigned to allow the watchdog to “quickly move on” from the leak of the Budget, he has said.

The chairman offered to resign last week after their fiscal outlook was published prematurely before the Budget. The document, which revealed the contents of Rachel Reeves’ Budget, was accidentally published shortly before midday on Wednesday, half an hour before the Chancellor announced the measures. In a letter to the chancellor and the chair of the Treasury select committee, he confirmed his resignation "The inadvertent early dissemination of our Economic and fiscal outlook on 26 November was a technical but serious error," he wrote.

Of the report published into the leak, he said: "By implementing the recommendations in this report, I am certain the OBR can quickly regain and restore the confidence and esteem that it has earned through 15 years of rigorous, independent, economic analysis. "But I also need to play my part in enabling the organisation that I have loved leading for the past five years to quickly move on from this regrettable incident. "I have, therefore, decided it is in the best interest of the OBR for me to resign as its chair and take full responsibility to the shortcomings identified in the report."

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaking during the Wales Investment Summit today. Picture: Alamy

Conservative Leader Kemi Badenoch wrote on X: "Someone has resigned as a result of the budget chaos... but it isn't Rachel Reeves. "The chancellor is trying to use the chair of the OBR as her human shield. But I will not let her. "Why is it ALWAYS someone else's fault with Starmer and Reeves?" A review into the leak last Wednesday, that embarrassed the Chancellor, found that it was due to ‘configuration errors’ within their website that mean the document could be viewed by those who knew the correct website URL. The leak of last week’s Budget was not due to ‘hostile cyber activity, or any malfeasance from within,’ the OBR announced earlier today.