Around 1,000 jobs are being axed at Ocado as the retail technology firm looks to slash costs by about £150 million as part of a wider restructure. Picture: John Keeble/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Around 1,000 jobs are being axed at Ocado as the retail technology firm looks to slash costs by about £150 million as part of a wider restructure.

The group confirmed around 5 per cent of its global workforce is being cut, with about two-thirds of the job losses impacting its UK operations. Most of the cuts will affect staff at the firm's headquarters in Hatfield, Hertfordshire. The business, which runs robotic warehouses for supermarket chains, said it plans to scale back research and development (R&D), helping it trim around £150 million in technology and support costs in 2026. The group also said it will restructure its commercial, support and R&D operations, which will see Ocado Solutions and Ocado Intelligent Automation merged into a single division.

An Ocado delivery van drives under autumn leaves on a residential street in Lambeth, south London. Picture: Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images

Ocado chief executive Tim Steiner said: “Regrettably, this means a significant number of roles will no longer be required. “We are grateful to colleagues who are affected by these changes, and whose talent and hard work have made a lasting contribution to Ocado. “We will support those impacted through this process.” Ocado also runs a UK online grocery firm as a joint venture with Marks & Spencer, but confirmed this is not impacted by the restructure. The group, which employs just over 20,000 staff globally, said it was also focusing efforts largely on the grocery market for future contracts, though it will continue with its existing clients in non-grocery sectors.

Ocado online supermarket delivery van on 23rd June 2023 in London. Picture: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images