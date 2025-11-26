The actor Michael DeLano, best known for his role as casino manager Walsh in Ocean’s Eleven, has died at the age of 84.

His wife, Jean DeLano, confirmed today that the actor and singer died of a heart attack on October 20 in a Las Vegas hospital.

Most celebrated for his role in the 2001 hit film Ocean’s Eleven, DeLano enjoyed a decades-long career spanning across film, television and music.

In the 1970s he became a familiar face on TV, playing firefighter Sonny Caputo in ABC’s Firehouse, Venture in the hit comedy Rhoda, and Lou Atkins in NBC’s Supertrain.

Other notable credits included Catlow, The New Centurions, My Blueberry Nights, and two episodes of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

His final screen appearance came in Royal Pains in 2012.

