Ocean's Eleven star Michael DeLano dies aged 84
The star died of a heart attack back in October, his wife has revealed today
The actor Michael DeLano, best known for his role as casino manager Walsh in Ocean’s Eleven, has died at the age of 84.
His wife, Jean DeLano, confirmed today that the actor and singer died of a heart attack on October 20 in a Las Vegas hospital.
Most celebrated for his role in the 2001 hit film Ocean’s Eleven, DeLano enjoyed a decades-long career spanning across film, television and music.
In the 1970s he became a familiar face on TV, playing firefighter Sonny Caputo in ABC’s Firehouse, Venture in the hit comedy Rhoda, and Lou Atkins in NBC’s Supertrain.
Other notable credits included Catlow, The New Centurions, My Blueberry Nights, and two episodes of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.
His final screen appearance came in Royal Pains in 2012.
His wife revealed the actor’s death today on what would have been his 85th birthday, having spent 38 years together - 28 of those married.
Born Michael Ace Del Fatti in Virginia on November 26, 1940, he adopted the stage name DeLano after spotting it on a hotel sign.
Before transitioning fully into acting, he danced on American Bandstand and even served as a U.S. Army paratrooper.
In 1960, he signed with Swan Records and performed under the name Key Larson, recording songs including “A Web of Lies” and “A Little Lovin’ Goes a Long, Long Way”.
The star then burst onto the acting scene in 1969 after landing an on-stage role in Hair.
Tributes have poured in from DeLano's long-time fans, who took to social media, as one penned: "Rest in peace DeLano. You'll be missed.”
Another said: "Aye, what a character he was! He brought a bit of sparkle to the screen - better to remember him for the laughs than the tears on a day like this.”
DeLano and his wife had lived in Las Vegas since 1992, where he performed regularly at the Dispensary Lounge. A celebration of his life will be held there on Sunday.
He is survived by his daughter, Bree, and grandchildren Michael, Lincoln and Jaxon.